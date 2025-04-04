Mavado threatens legal action over ‘cruel injustice’ to his son Cops bag gun, ammo and wanted man in Sunday operations in Spanish Town NWC addressing billing and service issues JLP to respect delegates’ vote to replace MP Chin in South Manchester McKenzie denies election tactics behind Yallahs Market clean-up Less than 100 gangs now operational locally, says Holness
Business News

What Does The Caribbean Export To The U.S.? 

06 April 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on News Americas Now.
Promote your business with NAN

News Americas, New York, NY, April 4, 2025: As U.S. President Donald Trump put in place steep tariffs on imports from numerous countries globally, including several Caribbean nations, the spotlight is once again on the Caribbean’s trade relationship with the United States. Amid rising concern, many are now asking: what exactly does the Caribbean export to the U.S.?

guyana-ai-oil-and-gas-image

Here’s a look at what various Caribbean nations send to the United States.

Facing the harshest blow with a 38% tariff – the highest of any Caribbean country – Guyana’s exports to the U.S. reached $3.51 billion in 2023, a massive rise from just $255 million in 2018. Blindsided by the steep 38% tariffs imposed by the United States on its exports, the Government of Guyana is now seeking clarity and relief through diplomatic engagement with U.S. officials.
Key exports include:

  • Crude Petroleum – $3.1 billion
  • Gold
  • Rice
  • Fish
  • Timber
  • Sugar, molasses, and rum
  • Aluminum ore and ships

In 2024, Barbados exported $102.46 million worth of goods to the U.S., including:

  • Beverages, spirits, and vinegar – $22.5 million
  • Mineral fuels and oils – $18.6 million
  • Precious stones and metals – $12.4 million

With over 80% of its exports heading to the U.S., Haiti’s top exports are apparel-related:

  • Knit T-shirts – $419M
  • Knit sweaters – $152M
  • Men’s suits and shirts – over $100M combined
  • Total exports to the U.S. – $844M

In 2023, The Bahamas exported $3.01 billion, led by:

  • Refined petroleum – $1.35B
  • Passenger and cargo ships – $512M
  • Raw aluminum and crustaceans

In January 2025 alone, U.S. imports from Jamaica included:

  • Aluminum ore – $5.54M
  • Cassava, sauces, baked goods, and seasonings

Exports to the U.S. valued at $2.74M in 2023 included:

  • Scrap iron
  • Recreational boats
  • Jewelry
  • Hard liquor and flavored water

In 2023, the U.S. imported $5.51M in goods such as:

  • Molluscs – $1.66M
  • Crustaceans – $1.47M
  • Semiconductor devices

Exported $17.2M in 2023, with highlights including:

  • Paintings – $4.84M
  • Electrical transformers – $2.64M

Exported $7.53M in 2023, with top items being:

  • Processed fruits and nuts – $1.42M
  • Scrap copper and hard liquor
    However, exports have declined from $47.1M in 2018.

With $16.4M in U.S. exports in 2023, main products were:

  • Measuring instruments – $4.51M
  • Electrical control boards and transformers

U.S. imports in 2024 reached $8.4M, with exports such as:

  • Bananas, arrowroot, and coconuts
  • Fish, seafood, textiles, and rum

Exported $5.9M to the U.S. in 2023, down from $13.8M in 2018. Top exports:

  • Hard liquor – $2.02M
  • Scrap iron and paintings

Exports totaled $13.3M in 2023, including:

  • Broadcasting equipment – $5.24M
  • Scrap iron and measuring instruments

In 2023, the U.S. imported $87.8M in goods, led by:

  • Fish fillets – $24.8M
  • Fresh and frozen non-fillet fish

Both French territories export primarily bananas, rum, and sugar, with Martinique also sending sailboats to the U.S.

Exported $3.26B to the U.S. in 2023. Top products:

  • Crude petroleum – $1.15B
  • Iron reductions – $593M
  • Petroleum gas – $539M

Sent $86.2M in exports to the U.S. in 2023, including:

  • Refined petroleum – $20.4M
  • Molasses – $18.6M
  • Raw sugar – $11.1M

These figures highlight the vital economic ties between the U.S. and the Caribbean. As the threat of higher tariffs looms, many regional leaders and businesses are closely watching developments and preparing to navigate the potential economic impact of Trump’s proposed trade measures.

 

Support us

Related News

04 April 2025

Caribbean Development Bank Forecasts Economic Growth For Region 

04 April 2025

Six Caribbean Hotels Join The Region’s Luxury Travel Scene 

06 April 2025

Can The EC Dollar Survive The Global Economic Storm? 

04 April 2025

Island Grid Solutions Announces the Launch of Bahamas Grid Company (BGC) and Its $130 Mill...