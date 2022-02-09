What is the Minsk agreement and is it a way out of Ukraine crisis?

Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack
Denis, a soldier in the Ukrainian army, holds a machine gun in Marinka, Ukraine, on Tuesday, February 1. The 38-year-old was previously a welder. Now he’s on the front lines just a few hundred yards away from Russian-backed separatists.
In the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, near the front lines, life goes on for teenage rock band Metamorphoza. Maksym, 14, is the drummer. Valeria, 15, is on bass guitar, and Vadim, 15, plays lead guitar and is the main songwriter. All are from Avdiivka, and they have been playing together for two years. “Sometimes we can hear the shelling at night, but we try to block it out,” Maksym said. Valeria added, “We are used to it.”
Ukrainian soldiers walk past a destroyed building in Marinka.
Ukrainian Navy Capt. Oleksandr Hrigorevskiy stands on the dock of Mariupol’s port with his ship, the Donbas, behind him. “I don’t expect a war at sea with the Russians,” he said.
Ukrainians coming from the separatist-held territory stop at the Novotroitskoye checkpoint.
Anna Yvleva, a 30-year-old member of the Ukrainian military, commands an infantry squad of six men. She is married to an officer in the same battalion. Her four children are being cared for by their grandmother while their parents are deployed on the front lines. Yvleva told photographer Timothy Fadek she was a teacher before she joined the military four years ago.
Zoya Kralya, 66, is one of the last remaining residents of Vodyane, Ukraine, a tiny hamlet in the Donetsk area. Ever since her husband died a few years ago, she has lived alone and tends to her goats and a number of dogs and cats. “If there is war, I will shelter in the basement, stocked with food and water in case I have to be underground for weeks,” she told Fadek. “The conflict in 2014 and 2015 was the worst thing I experienced in my life. I don’t want to live through it again.”
Ukrainian soldiers are posted in Marinka.
A member of the Ukrainian military holds a periscope as he climbs down from a lookout point near Shyrokyne, Ukraine.
Vova, 22, makes borscht in a front-line position near Shyrokyne.
A Ukrainian soldier mans a gunner position in a front-line trench in Avdiivka, Ukraine.
Local residents drive past an apartment building in Marinka. The building was badly damaged during fighting in 2015 between the Ukrainian army and Russian-backed separatists.
Ukrainian soldiers take shelter in a front-line trench in Pisky, Ukraine. This trench was about 100 meters (109 yards) from separatist positions, Fadek said.
A Ukrainian soldier is seen at a front-line position in Marinka.
Boys fish for carp and perch in Marinka. “They don’t read the news and have no opinion about the Russian military buildup,” Fadek said. “But they said their parents were extremely worried and watch television news constantly.”
A Ukrainian soldier walks through a destroyed industrial zone in Avdiivka that, in some areas, is only 50 meters (about 55 yards) from the separatist trenches.
Zhanna, 42, is a lieutenant and doctor in the Ukrainian army, based in Avdiivka. Before joining the army last year, she was a pediatric physician in a local hospital. Her husband is an officer in the army. “I’m not sure that there will be an attack by Russia,” she said, “but I am ready to treat the soldiers in case they are wounded in fighting.”
Soldiers keeps watch at their front-line position in Avdiivka.
A Ukrainian soldier holds a cat in Avdiivka.
Ukrainian soldiers keep watch on the front line in Avdiivka.
Soldiers sit in the back of a truck in Slov’yanoserbs’k, Ukraine.
A soldier stands in a trench in Avdiivka.
A resident rides a bicycle in Marinka. “Although this small city is less than 15 miles from the separatist front line, residents try to continue their lives as normal as possible,” Fadek said.
A soldier motions toward a dog at a front-line trench. Dogs live in these trenches with the soldiers and provide an early warning against intruders.
Viktoria, right, watches television with her 10-year-old daughter and her son and his girlfriend in Marinka. When asked if she had a message for the world leaders involved in the conflict Viktoria said: “Stop. Just stop. It’s enough. Think about your children if they were here.”
A woman walks past a damaged apartment building in Marinka. “The mood was somber, depressed and resigned,” Fadek said. “People are going through the motions of their daily lives.”
A look inside a Ukrainian trench on the front lines.
Ukrainian soldiers guard a front-line trench position.
A Ukrainian soldier keeps watch in Avdiivka.
A destroyed car is seen outside a damaged building in Avdiivka.
A Ukrainian soldier walks through the industrial zone in Avdiivka.
A Ukrainian soldier on the front lines mans a gunner position.
Men play billiards in Marinka during a local tournament.
A Ukrainian soldier walks through a destroyed industrial zone in Avdiivka that has seen heavy shelling over the years.
A farmer in Muratove, Ukraine, chops wood while family members collect it to sell to a nearby Ukrainian army base.
These Ukrainian soldiers Fadek spent time were extremely relaxed, he said. “They have embraced the inevitability.”
A woman sells dried fish on the road leading to Kramatorsk, Ukraine.
A soldier walks with dogs in a front-line trench. “I’ve been in the trenches many times before in the summer,” Fadek said. “This is the first time it was in the winter. Visually, because the trenches and the landscape are covered in snow, it reminds me of World War I trenches. Cold misery.”