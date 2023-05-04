What I’ve learnt from dating (almost) every sign of the zodiac Loop Jamaica

Dating can be a fickle and perplexing experience, particularly when attempting to decode someone’s personality to understand what drives them.

It’s the kind of thing that’s not impacted by your geographical location, not influenced by one’s financial standing (…or, is it?), and, is not a one-size-fits-all affair.

Yet, astrology offers a window into some distinctive traits and characteristics of each zodiac sign, offering invaluable assistance when navigating this fickle dating landscape.

In this article, Chief Storyteller Kesi Gardner catalogues her dating escapades with members of eleven of the twelve zodiac signs, having sauntered through what she describes as her ‘romantic wilderness’.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

I once dated an Aquarius man who was generous to a fault, religiously sending red roses to my doorstep every Friday throughout our courtship.

He swiftly became my closest friend and confidante, and before I knew it, we were exercising at the gym together, attending family gatherings, and even grooming his furry friend.

A bit of a rebel, he was a thrill-seeker who loved zipping around on his motorcycle – an experience I, sadly, couldn’t keep up with!

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

My brief tryst with a ‘Pisces man’ was an intense emotional rollercoaster ride.

Known for their creativity and empathy, Pisceans have a propensity for generating great ideas but are often paralysed by indecisiveness.

Unfortunately, this Piscean’s grandiose ideas never quite materialised, leaving me yearning for something more substantial, something more definitive.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

The Aries man I once dated was a force to be reckoned with – fiercely independent, driven, and passionately committed.

He had an innate ability to take charge, which undoubtedly served him well in the boardroom, but with that came an overbearing trait that made him controlling and bossy in relationship mode.

He was adventurous and spontaneous and would whisk me away on last-minute dates, which, as a Virgo, didn’t exactly sit well with me – let’s just say I like to be aware.

But hey, when things got stale, he quickly moved on.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

The Taurus man I dated was younger than me and, as the saying goes, as stubborn as a bull.

He was focused on his career, but his unwavering determination often left him deaf to my advice.

While Taureans typically have an eye for the finer things in life, this one’s wallet couldn’t keep up with his lofty aspirations, and I found myself footing the bill more often than not.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

My experience with a Gemini man was a whirlwind of intellectual stimulation and sultry romantic romance.

With an insatiable appetite for new experiences, this social butterfly was always on the go, leaving me struggling to keep up. Remember, I prefer my experiences with aforethought.

While I was drawn to his charm and wit, his tendency to flit from one person to the next left me feeling uncertain and unsteady.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

My romantic connection with a Cancer man was instant and intense.

Sensitive and caring by nature, we bonded over our shared love for live music, weekends in the country, and long nights partying at the club.

This particular Cancerian asked me to move in with him in the first month we dated, yet was withdrawn at times, needing space to process his emotions for days on end.

This disappearing act didn’t sit well with me and I soon realised that if being inaccessible for more than twenty-four hours is what dating a Cancer man is like, I’ll pass.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

My passionate, long-term relationship with a Leo man was a grand love affair, marked by elaborate gestures, intense chemistry, and a boundless appetite for adventure.

A true showman, he commanded attention everywhere he went, leaving other women swooning in his wake.

Our mutual love for fashion was undeniable, but his unquenchable need for adoration from others was not sustainable.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

As a Virgo myself, I thought dating another Virgo would be a match made in heaven – after all, we’re known for being analytical, detail-oriented, and organised.

But when I dated my Virgo man, it turned out to be more of a challenge than I expected – perhaps he mirrored traits I withheld? I don’t know.

But, he was overly critical of me and would overthink every aspect of our relationship, from where we went for dinner to how we communicated.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

On the other hand, dating a Libra man was an entirely different experience.

He was charming, romantic, and always knew just how to sweep me off my feet.

He was a great listener, and we never argued – but sometimes, his indecisiveness would get in the way, and when he couldn’t decide between me and someone else, I knew I had to move on.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Then there was the Sagittarius man – always making me laugh and cry with his wildly, adventurous spirit.

We had incredible times together, full of parties and fun with friends. He was charismatic and possessed an intoxicating sense of liberty.

But as a Virgo with an anxious attachment style, I struggled to understand his need for freedom and exploration, even if it meant being with someone else.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

My Capricorn man was like my own personal motivational coach. He was ambitious and driven, with multiple streams of income and big dreams for the future.

Dating him pushed me to be my best self, whether exercising more, working on new projects, or making meals on demand, instead of dining out.

He was sensitive and serious but loved to let loose with his closest friends.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

As for Scorpios, I’ve never dated one – but I’m open to exploring the possibilities. Who knows what the future holds?