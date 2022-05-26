What triggered argument that led to arrest of popular artiste, Skeng ? | Loop Jamaica

Police sources are reporting that the argument that later led to a confrontation between young dancehall deejay, Skeng, and authorities at the airport, stemmed from a cream that the entertainer was carrying in his luggage.

Allegations are that during a search of carry-on luggage belonging to the entertainer, he was told by security personnel that based on aviation rules, the semi-liquid item found in his carry-on was over the allowed amount and that he had to remove and place it in his checked baggage.

Reports are that the artiste whose given name is Kevaun Douglas was told to remove the item and a heated argument and later confrontation developed between him and security officials.

Police claimed that the artiste was arrested after he started to behave boisterously.

Christopher, Attorney-At-law, who is representing the entertainer sought to address the claims in an interview with Loop News.

He also said that allegations about the cream did not go to the true sense of what started the heated argument.

“That didn’t form part of my instruction, I cannot confirm if it was a cream or anything like that because that doesn’t go to the true sense of what the offense was all about,” said the lawyer.

“What had happened is that he was asked to remove an item from his thing, in accordance with aviation rules,” Townsend said.

The lawyer claimed that the artiste was in the process of removing the item when an unprofessional comment was made by security personnel, who is not the police and the artiste responded.

“Comments were made by him (the artiste) in response, and persons insisted that the entertainer would not be going on the flight and the whole thing just blew out of proportion.

Quizzed about whether he thought the artiste was treated unfairly the Attorney-at-law said

“Put it this way, based upon what I heard I wouldn’t say that it is unfair or not,” the lawyer said.

The attorney said that he was willing to say that it certainly was not in keeping with good public relations, the lawyer said in regards to how security personnel reportedly acted.

“People should understand that they are placed in a position, it is a position of power but it should not be abused,” said the lawyer, again talking about the reported comments that he claimed security personnel had made towards the artiste.

“Therefore when it is that we place persons in that position, we have to be very sophisticated. You can’t be security personnel and you there picking a war with people who are going about their daily business that’s nonsense,” said the attorney.

“You have to learn to treat people with a level of respect and professionalism, nobody can fault anybody for that when they deal with something in a professional way.”

It was reported that Skeng and two members of his entourage were expected to be on a flight to Trinidad and Tobago where he is scheduled to perform for the first time.

He missed the flight as a result of the incident

The two-day event, called ‘Revival: The Return of Dancehall’ was scheduled to happen this weekend at Ranch Setters in Valencia on May 28, and at Space La Nouba nightclub in San Fernando. Skeng was named the headliner for both dates.

The artiste has been booked to appear in Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on June 21.

Security guidelines on the website of one of the national airports in Jamaica stated the following: Put liquids and gels into a one-quart re-sealable plastic bag. All liquids, aerosols, and gels (LAG) items must be in 100 milliliter (3.4 ounces) or smaller containers. Every liquid and gel product you carry into the passenger compartment must meet this requirement and fit into a single, one-quart re-sealable clear plastic bag. If you must bring larger liquid or gel items, you are required to place them in your checked luggage, unless they are medically necessary.