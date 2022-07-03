What VIP? Patrons set ‘New Rules’ | Loop Jamaica

What VIP? Patrons set 'New Rules'
Jamaica News
What VIP? Patrons set ‘New Rules’

New, upcoming acts create stir at New Rules as Sherdon 1zone blazes

Loop Lens: Fresh faces at New Rules

What VIP? Patrons set ‘New Rules’

Security personnel on duty at Saturday’s staging of the New Rules Festival at the National Stadium in Kingston had to work a little harder to bring a chaotic situation under control as patrons decided to set some ‘rules’ of their own.

As the performances continued just before 1am, some of the patrons in the general section of the venue apparently wanted a better vantage point and made their own entrance to the VIP area.

Those tasked with maintaining order at the venue tried to do just that. However, they eventually had to work together to put back a downed fence in place after some patrons from the general area cleared their own path to the VIP area.

With Elephant Man, Skeng, Aidonia, and Alkaline yet to perform, the show continued.

