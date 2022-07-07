What Would You Do? Mum furious with man for not feeding her other kids | Loop Jamaica

Ending a relationship with someone when children are involved is not easy.

It takes a certain amount of maturity and willingness to make the kids the focus to ensure the transition is easy for them.

But what happens when all the children are not the biological offspring of both partners but they either live with their mother or father?

How do the parents of those children navigate that murky water? Do they deal with their children alone or continue to forge a relationship with the other children?

A recent viral Tik Tok video had many on social media discussing these very questions.

A week ago, a mother of four posted a video fuming because the father of one of her children only brings food for his child.

“What about my other kids?” she yelled when the man walked up to her house with McDonald’s for his son.

She said her son won’t be eating the food in front of her other kids unless he brings it for all and stated he knew she had other children when he got with her.

The man protested, stating that the other kids aren’t his and therefore not his responsibility.

The viral clip had many divided.

Some supported the dad’s stance with one YouTube commentator stating: “Definitely not his responsibility. Anything he does for YOUR kids is out the kindness of his heart but definitely NOT his responsibility. Kudos to dad. Mom is BEYOND toxic…smh.”

Another said: “I’m a female and I’m totally 100 percent with the dad. He wants to feed his own kid. He don’t have to feed three other kids every time he wants to feed his own kid. McDonald’s ain’t cheap and we live in an expensive world! She needs to provide for the others and their baby daddy’s need to come and provide for the others. Simple.”

While some agreed with the dad, some felt that since it is children involved he could have made allowances for them.

One Facebook user said: “He is not obligated to feed them but they are just kids depending on how young they are they wouldn’t realise why they missed out. Sometimes you need to look at it differently you can think I’m not feeding another man’s kids or look at it as it’s not the kid’s fault the situation they are In and make them feel loved anyways. If he is doing it tough and can only afford for himself and his kid then that’s understandable even if he had the money it’s still his decision but I personally couldn’t even get my kids something in front of other kids without thinking of them but I would also rip a burger in half for someone too.”

Another agreed stating that maybe he should have taken his son out to eat.

“It would have been a nice gesture, however, he’s not required to do it. Personally, I would feel less than a human being seeing other children watching my child eat. What he could have done was pick up his child and took him or her to McDonald’s. That would have been a nice quiet time for the two of them to bond void of the others. The brother may have not been able to by micky d’s for 3 other kids. These prices are ridiculous,” she said.

We reached out to Human Behavioural Specialist Arnold Best for his professional take on the subject.

He said the father is not obligated to share with the other children but it depends on the situation.

“If you are going into a relationship with someone with a child it is important to understand you are supporting the child the same way you support the mother, depending on the level of relationship you have. If you are just a child father bringing food for the child, if you are with the woman it is kind but you are not obligated to share with her kid. If they broke up it is okay for him just to bring food for his child. But if they are together and are trying to build a relationship it is kind enough to bring for the other children as well,” he said.

Best stressed that it all comes down to communication between the two parties.