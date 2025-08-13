Cassava farmers in St Thomas poised for growth through land lease Scheduled JPS maintenance work to impact NWC water supply in sections of St Elizabeth Desperate search: Father and son reported missing Veteran Caribbean Jounalist Rickey Singh to be buried on July 16 SLP supporters upset over recent St Jude visit by Opposition Leader Antigua and Barbuda raises concerns regarding OECS treatment
World News

What’s at stake at the Alaska summit for all sides? 

13 August 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet in Alaska for talks on the war in Ukraine.

But concern is increasing in Kyiv and among its European allies over fears of Ukraine being sidelined.

So, what’s at stake at the Alaska summit for all sides?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests: 

Anatol Lieven – Director of the Eurasia Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft

Steven Erlanger – Chief diplomatic correspondent in Europe for The New York Times

Alex Titov – Lecturer at Queen’s University Belfast and a specialist in Russian foreign policy

 

Support us

Related News

16 July 2025

UNRWA sounds alarm as 1 in 10 children in Gaza malnourished 

28 July 2025

US memo allows federal employees to evangelise colleagues at work 

09 August 2025

UK police arrest at least 200 people at Palestine Action protest in London 

02 August 2025

Why is Trump moving nuclear submarines after spat with Medvedev? 