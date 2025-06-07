Sean Paul x Crooks &amp; Castles design dancehall-inspired merch D&amp;G Foundation empowers future with skills training sessions Justice Minister tours Forensic Science Centre Watch: Police trace stolen US motorcycle to dozens more in St Elizabeth raid Motorists told to expect delays on Marcus Garvey Drive Ahead of Vybz Kartel concert TTPS advises: No glass bottles, firearms or weed allowed
World News

What’s behind the Trump-Musk break-up? 

07 June 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

The big break-up: The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has parted ways with the richest man in the world, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Once their friendship reaped rewards for both: Musk donated around hundreds of millions of dollars to Trump’s re-election campaign and the president created a role for Musk in his government.

list of 3 items

list 1 of 3

What has Musk accused Trump of in relation to the Epstein files?

list 2 of 3

Trump v Musk: How did we get here?

list 3 of 3

Trump announces second round of US trade talks with China next week

end of list

But political, or fiscal, differences soured the relationship, and what was once a mutually beneficial alliance deteriorated into an exchange of insults on social media.

So, did Elon Musk’s position undermine US democracy?

And do Donald Trump’s friendships and interests influence US policy?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Niall Stanage – Political analyst and White House columnist for The Hill newspaper

Dan Ives – Technology analyst and managing director of Wedbush Securities

Faiz Siddiqui – Author of, Hubris Maximus: The Shattering of Elon Musk

 

Support us

Related News

08 May 2025

India-Pakistan tensions surge as both sides trade attack claims 

18 May 2025

Poland votes in tight presidential election 

22 May 2025

‘Warzone’: Why Indian forces have launched a deadly assault on Maoists 

05 June 2025

Which countries are on Trump’s travel ban list, and who will be affected? 