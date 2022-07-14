What’s Carnival in Jamaica without a bit of Glam Hub? | Loop Jamaica

Some revellers had it easy on Sunday for Carnival Road March.

They showed up to make their appointment for hair, make-up, brekkie, a mini photoshoot, and a link-up with friends or famalay at the Smirnoff-sponsored Carnival Glam Hub.

Staged at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, socaphiles, sat in at the one-stop shop for glam makeovers, fit for the sweltering heat they later met in the parade.

Some opted to start the party early with Smirnoff cocktails at the bar, while the artists put their brushes to work.

Once their glam sessions were complete, participants were shuttled off to their final stop before hitting the road.

The excitement was fever pitch and so too was the anticipation for the return of Carnival Glam Hub – an official staple of Carnival Road March in Jamaica.

Loop Lens got in on the glam!