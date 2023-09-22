What’s Cooking? Fried Sausage Mac and Cheese Loop Jamaica

We’ve all probably had mac and cheese at some point, but have you tried fried mac and cheese with LASCO Chicken Vienna Sausages?

For the first in our What’s Cooking? video series, in partnership with LASCO Meal Solutions, check out this Fried Sausage Mac and Cheese recipe done by @greedygirlcooks for the perfect, simple way to excite your taste buds.

In fact, be sure to stock up on the ingredients and add the recipe to your to-do list this weekend! Share your results with us @loopnewsjamaica and @lascojamaica .

LASCO Vienna Sausages Fried Mac n Cheese

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Inactive time: 8 hours

Makes 16-20 cubes

Ingredients:

1-2 tins LASCO Chicken Vienna Sausages300g/10oz Lasco Macaroni elbows 1/2 cup diced onion 1/4 cup diced sweet pepper2 tablespoons oil 1/4 cup BBQ sauce2 cups heavy cream or Evaporated Milk 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika2 – 2 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese1 egg1-2 cups milk1 cup flour1 cup panko or traditional bread crumbs

Directions:

Set macaroni elbows in salted boiling water to cookDice the sausages, onions and sweet pepperSaut? the sausages, onions and sweet pepper in oil until the onions have softenedAdd BBQ sauce and heavy cream, allow it to thickenAdd smoked paprika and cheese, once the cheese has melted and the sauce is creamy add the cooked and strained macaroni elbowsSet aside to cool, and then place in a parchment or foil lined sheet. Form into a square, wrap it up and freeze overnightThe next morning slice into cubes while frozen, store excess in zipper bags in the freezer for later useHeat oil to 350 F For frying, beat egg and milk, add flour to a bag and panko bread crumbs to a plateAdd the frozen macaroni to the flour and toss, add to the milk and egg, wash, then coat in bread crumbsFry until golden brown, flipping to make sure the colour is evenSet on a cooling rack to cool and enjoy while warm

Enjoy!