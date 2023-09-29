What’s Cooking? Hot and Spicy Mackerel Rundown Pie! Loop Jamaica

Are you ready for the second episode of What’s Cooking?

Well, @GreedyGirlCooks and Loop News, in partnership with LASCO Meal Solutions, are kicking things up several notches this week with the Mackerel Rundown Pie!

Things got a little spicy, after all, the delicious recipe is made with LASCO’s Hot & Spicy Mackerel in Tomato Sauce. Check out the recipe below:

LASCO Hot & Spicy Mackerel Rundown Pie

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Serves 5

Ingredients:

2 cans LASCO Hot and Spicy Mackerel1 can coconut milk1 teaspoon ground pimento 1/2 cup diced onion 1/4 cup diced tomato2 scallion stalks chopped1 tablespoon thyme3-4 garlic cloves sliced 1/2 teaspoon salt or all-purpose seasoning 1/4 scotch bonnet pepper (optional)

For the breadfruit

3 cup roast breadfruit1 1/4 cup milk3 tablespoon salted butter

Directions:

Pour the coconut oil into a Dutch pot over medium heat with ground pimento and allow it to reduce into a custard.Dice all the vegetables and add to the thickened coconut custard.Season with all-purpose seasoning or saltAdd the two cans of LASCO Hot and Spicy Mackerelstir while breaking apart the mackerel and allow this to thicken then turn off the heat and set aside.Set the oven to broil.In a food processor add warm roast breadfruit, milk and butter, blend until smooth. You can also mix by hand with a fork or potato masherPour the mackerel run down into a pie dish and top with mashed breadfruitSpread evenly and use the fork to create a line pattern on top.Brush with extra butter and bake in the oven until the top is golden brownRemove from the oven and garnish with thyme leavesAllow it to cool before slicing

