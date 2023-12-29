What’s Cooking? Lasco BBQ Roasted Butter Beans Loop Jamaica

As the festivities continue for the holiday season, we know some of you might be entertaining guests on New Year’s Eve, so Loop News, LASCO Meal Solutions thought we’d give you a unique idea to add to your menu.

With the skilful guidance of Greedy Girl Cooks, we’ve decided to bring you LASCO BBQ Roasted Butter Beans! Now, you are bound to score points with your guests for thinking outside the box, plus, it’s tasty, too!

Check out the latest recipe in our What’s Cooking series and enjoy the holidays!

LASCO BBQ Roasted Butter Beans

Prep time: 10 minutes

Bake Time: 30 minutes

Serves 3-4

Ingredients

2 cans LASCO Butter Beans1 tablespoon oil½ teaspoon liquid smoke1 ½ teaspoon seasoning salt1 teaspoon onion powder1 teaspoon dried parsley¼ teaspoon black pepper1 teaspoon smoked paprika1 tablespoon brown sugar

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degreesStrain, and rinse the LASCO Butter BeansPlace on paper towels and gently pat dryIn a bowl, combine seasoning salt, brown sugar, onion powder, parsley, black pepper, and smoked paprikaIn another bowl, whisk together the oil and liquid smokePlace the dried beans on a lined baking sheet panSeason liberally with the seasoning, then drizzle the smoky oil all overUse your hands to toss; make sure all are coatedPlace in the oven to roast for 30 minutes until dried with lightly crispy skinAllow to slightly cool, then enjoy!