What’s Cooking? Lasco BBQ Roasted Butter Beans Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
What’s Cooking? Lasco BBQ Roasted Butter Beans Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

CariCRIS maintains ‘high’ creditworthiness ratings of JMMB

Poll: How did you utilise your Christmas bonus?

What’s Cooking? Lasco BBQ Roasted Butter Beans

JN scholar uses art to unwind

Cops say Melissa Silvera’s murder probe ‘sensitive’

Pizza Hut spreads cheer, delicious treats to children in 2 parishes

Real Madrid extend Carlo Ancelotti’s contract until 2026

Junior stocks dominate Thursday’s market surge on JSE

Knife-wielding man fatally stabs one, injures another in Manchester

Man shot dead as cops foil kidnapping attempt in St Catherine

Friday Dec 29

21°C
Christmas
Sponsored By : LASCO Meal Solutions Loop Lifestyle

2 hrs ago

What’s Cooking? BBQ Roasted Butter Beans

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

As the festivities continue for the holiday season, we know some of you might be entertaining guests on New Year’s Eve, so Loop News, LASCO Meal Solutions thought we’d give you a unique idea to add to your menu.

With the skilful guidance of Greedy Girl Cooks, we’ve decided to bring you LASCO BBQ Roasted Butter Beans! Now, you are bound to score points with your guests for thinking outside the box, plus, it’s tasty, too!

Check out the latest recipe in our What’s Cooking series and enjoy the holidays!

LASCO BBQ Roasted Butter Beans

Prep time: 10 minutes

Bake Time: 30 minutes

Serves 3-4

Ingredients

2 cans LASCO Butter Beans1 tablespoon oil½ teaspoon liquid smoke1 ½ teaspoon seasoning salt1 teaspoon onion powder1 teaspoon dried parsley¼ teaspoon black pepper1 teaspoon smoked paprika1 tablespoon brown sugar

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degreesStrain, and rinse the LASCO Butter BeansPlace on paper towels and gently pat dryIn a bowl, combine seasoning salt, brown sugar, onion powder, parsley, black pepper, and smoked paprikaIn another bowl, whisk together the oil and liquid smokePlace the dried beans on a lined baking sheet panSeason liberally with the seasoning, then drizzle the smoky oil all overUse your hands to toss; make sure all are coatedPlace in the oven to roast for 30 minutes until dried with lightly crispy skinAllow to slightly cool, then enjoy!

Related Articles

Lifestyle

September 22, 2023 06:00 PM

Recent Articles

Business

CariCRIS maintains ‘high’ creditworthiness ratings of JMMB

Business

Poll: How did you utilise your Christmas bonus?

Christmas

What’s Cooking? Lasco BBQ Roasted Butter Beans

More From

Jamaica News

Uncle killed after intervening in nephew’s dispute with woman

See also

Twenty-nine-year-old Ricardo Rhomes, a chef of Rose Heights, St James, was charged with murder in connection with the death of his uncle on Boxing Day.
Rhomes was charged with the murder of 55-year

Our Endz

Unicomer donates over $600,000 in appliances to SOS Children’s Village

The Unicomer Group, through its Courts brand, recently retrofitted cottages at the SOS Children’s Village with brand-new appliances valued at over $600,000 for the festive season.
After a plea from

Our Endz

KFC, OPM, Food for the Poor treat over 1,000 youth for Christmas

In the spirit of generosity and community outreach, Quick Service Restaurant leader Restaurants of Jamaica (KFC) has extended its commitment to the season of giving by contributing 1,200 meals to bene

Jamaica News

Another man detained in murder of politician’s daughter, her mom

The police have confirmed that another man has been detained in connection with the kidnapping and murder conspiracy that claimed the lives of the 10-month-old daughter of the Member of Parliament

Jamaica News

Police link ‘Clans’ gang to at least 800 murders

Following a nine-month long investigation, the police have linked the Clansman Gang to at least 800 murders since 2014, and have arrested 31 suspected members of the St Catherine-based criminal outfit

Business

Sagicor stands firm on iCreate receivership

Sagicor Investments has clarified its recent decision to appoint a receiver and manager for the distressed digital agency, emphasising that the primary objective is to ensure the full repayment of a p

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols