What’s Cooking? LASCO Coconut Curry Fish and Shrimp Loop Jamaica

Last week, LoopNews, LASCO Meal Solutions and Greedy Girl Cooks brought you a breakfast dish for Christmas day, and with only a few days to Christmas, we have a great idea to add to your dinner menu.

Now, we’ve been throwing it down in the kitchen, so What’s Cooking today? LASCO Coconut Curried Fish and Shrimp!

Check out the recipe and be sure to enjoy the real coconut taste in this scrumptious dish.

LASCO Coconut Curried Fish and Shrimp

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Serves 3-4

Ingredients

1 lb snapper fillet1 lb jumbo shrimp peeled and deveined1 ½ teaspoon seasoning salt¼ teaspoon black pepper½ teaspoon onion powder4 tablespoon frying oil2 packs LASCO coconut cream powder1 cup water2 tablespoon coconut oil2 teaspoon curry powder½ cup onion1 tablespoon thyme¼ cup sweet pepper1 tablespoon shredded ginger1 tablespoon shredded garlic½ teaspoon seasoning salt (or to taste)½ Scotch bonnet pepper1 tablespoon ground allspice (pimento)Scallion to garnish

Directions

Wash and pat dry the snapper fillet; peel and devein the shrimpSeason the shrimp and fish with seasoning salt, black pepper and onion powderIn a frying pan, heat 4 tablespoons of oil and sear the fish and shrimp on both sides until golden (only sear the shrimp about 30 seconds per side the fish about 2 minutes per side)Remove from the heat and set asideWhisk together 2 packs of LASCO coconut cream with waterIn another pan heat coconut oil and add the curry powderAfter about a minute, add the onions and the sweet peppers and cook for another 2 minutesPour in the LASCO coconut cream and stir, add thyme, garlic and gingerSeason with seasoning salt, allspice and half a Scotch Bonnet pepperAllow it to thicken then toss in the cooked shrimp and fish and allow it to simmer for 2 minutesServe