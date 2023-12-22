Home
Local News
What’s Cooking? LASCO Coconut Curry Fish and Shrimp Loop Jamaica

What’s Cooking? LASCO Coconut Curry Fish and Shrimp Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Would-be Beryllium robber slapped with several charges

Man City cruise past Fluminense in Club World Cup final

New NCB execs dish on their Christmas favourites

Hour of Code meets the needs of primary school students

What’s Cooking? LASCO Coconut Curried Fish and Shrimp

Persons urged to be mindful of their safety when attending Xmas events

Dr Phillips: Bright J’can students being wooed by foreign universities

BHC now equipped to perform minimally invasive surgical procedure

Barrel come? Remember to scrub the info from it – cops

Crash in Black River, motorists told to exercise caution

Friday Dec 22

21°C
Christmas
Sponsored By : LASCO Meal Solutions Loop Lifestyle

5 hrs ago

What’s Cooking? LASCO Coconut Curry Shrimp and Fish

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Last week, LoopNews, LASCO Meal Solutions and Greedy Girl Cooks brought you a breakfast dish for Christmas day, and with only a few days to Christmas, we have a great idea to add to your dinner menu.

Now, we’ve been throwing it down in the kitchen, so What’s Cooking today? LASCO Coconut Curried Fish and Shrimp!

Check out the recipe and be sure to enjoy the real coconut taste in this scrumptious dish.

LASCO Coconut Curried Fish and Shrimp 

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Serves 3-4

Ingredients

1 lb snapper fillet1 lb jumbo shrimp peeled and deveined1 ½ teaspoon seasoning salt¼ teaspoon black pepper½ teaspoon onion powder4 tablespoon frying oil2 packs LASCO coconut cream powder1 cup water2 tablespoon coconut oil2 teaspoon curry powder½ cup onion1 tablespoon thyme¼ cup sweet pepper1 tablespoon shredded ginger1 tablespoon shredded garlic½ teaspoon seasoning salt (or to taste)½ Scotch bonnet pepper1 tablespoon ground allspice (pimento)Scallion to garnish

Directions

Wash and pat dry the snapper fillet; peel and devein the shrimpSeason the shrimp and fish with seasoning salt, black pepper and onion powderIn a frying pan, heat 4 tablespoons of oil and sear the fish and shrimp on both sides until golden (only sear the shrimp about 30 seconds per side the fish about 2 minutes per side)Remove from the heat and set asideWhisk together 2 packs of LASCO coconut cream with waterIn another pan heat coconut oil and add the curry powderAfter about a minute, add the onions and the sweet peppers and cook for another 2 minutesPour in the LASCO coconut cream and stir, add thyme, garlic and gingerSeason with seasoning salt, allspice and half a Scotch Bonnet pepperAllow it to thicken then toss in the cooked shrimp and fish and allow it to simmer for 2 minutesServe

Related Articles

Lifestyle

September 22, 2023 01:00 PM

Lifestyle

September 22, 2023 06:00 PM

Recent Articles

Entertainment

Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant in lawsuit

Jamaica News

Would-be Beryllium robber slapped with several charges

Christmas

Christmas Countdown: Do carolers still do the rounds in rural Jamaica?

More From

Jamaica News

See also

Cops release images of escapees amid manhunt

A manhunt is now under way to recapture seven inmates who were discovered missing from the Oracabessa Police Station during a routine cell check on Thursday morning.
The cell check was conducted at

Jamaica News

Education minister condemns murder of Hopewell High bursar

Education and Youth Minister, Fayval Williams has condemned Wednesday’s murder of Hopewell High School bursar, Jermaine Roberts.
The 35-year-old was shot by a gunman as he was about to drive off th

Jamaica News

Barrel come? Remember to scrub the info from it – cops

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is advising Jamaicans who receive barrels from overseas during the festive season to be careful when displaying the empty containers bearing their relatives’ perso

Jamaica News

Robbers hit bar, but victims hit back

… culprits flee without gun

Jamaica News

School bursar shot dead in Hanover 

The police are probing the murder of a man, said to be a bursar, in the vicinity of Hopewell High School in Hanover, on Wednesday afternoon.
The man was reportedly leaving the compound of the schoo

Jamaica News

Dr Phillips: Bright J’can students being wooed by foreign universities

Former leader of the opposition Dr Peter Phillips says many of Jamaica’s brightest students are being recruited directly to universities abroad from their high schools, thereby impacting the developme

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols