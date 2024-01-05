What’s Cooking? LASCO Sweet Chili Mackerel Cakes Loop Jamaica

A favourite among many Jamaican households, partly due to how easily it can be used to whip up a quick, delicious meal, LASCO Jack Mackerel, with its chunky goodness, takes centre stage in ‘What’s Cooking?‘ this week.

Loop News and Greedy Girl Cooks, in partnership with LASCO Meal Solutions, put together LASCO Sweet Chili Mackerel Cakes for your viewing pleasure. Of course, we’re also counting on you to try to recipe and enjoy all its goodness.

Quick, easy, and delicious!

LASCO Sweet Chili Mackerel Cakes

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Serves 3-4

Ingredients

2 400g cans of LASCO Jack Mackerel in tomato sauce½ cup plus 1 tablespoon seasoned bread crumbs2 whole eggs¼ cup fresh chopped cilantro¼ cup diced onion1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves2 tablespoons mayonnaise1 garlic clove shreddedTomato sauce from 1 can of LASCO Jack Mackerel2 tablespoons honey1 teaspoon red pepper flakes1 teaspoon Chili powderOil for shallow fryingScallion to garnish

Directions

Strain the cans of LASCO Jack Mackerel, reserving the tomato sauce from one canRemove the centre bones of the mackerelTo the reserved tomato sauce add red pepper flakes, honey and chili powder, and set asideTo the Jack Mackerel add eggs, bread crumbs, cilantro, onion, thyme, mayonnaise, and garlic. Mix thoroughly until it becomes a pasteForm into 8 small round patty shapesFry in medium-high oil until both sides are golden and crispySet aside, remove excess oil and to the same pan add the tomato sauce mixture and allow it to thicken slightlyAdd all the mackerel patties back to the sauce and coat on both sidesServe with scallion to garnish