WHATS IN A NAME: Ruff It Out’ held by citizens with imitation firearm Loop Jamaica

Residents in Cedar Valley, Redwood, St Catherine sent a clear message to the public on Tuesday, February 28, after they carried out a citizens’ arrest on a man, who attacked one of their own with an imitation firearm.

The man – 25-year-old Romario Parker of Cedar Valley, was subsequently handed over to the police and consequently charged with possession of an imitation firearm.

Reports are that at about 8:30 am, a man was riding his bicycle in the community when he was attacked by Parker with the weapon. A struggle ensued, during which community members ran to the man’s assistance and apprehended Parker.

The police were summoned and Parker was handed over to the team and later charged.

His court date is being arranged.