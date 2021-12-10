What’s Up? Ajauni stepping out with an ‘all purpose’ capacity in music | Loop Jamaica

Young and upcoming artiste Ajauni, a product of St Thomas and its challenges but also a spirit of overcoming difficulties, says he is poised for some real breakthrough developments going forward.

In a recent chat with Loop Entertainment, he journey back to his foundation in music, through his successes so far, some of his sources of inspiration, and cited bigger things to come.

Repeatedly describing himself as having an all purpose capacity in music, his philosophy is also interesting, to say the least.

Learn more about the young artiste in this week’s What’s Up video presentation from Ramon Lindsay.