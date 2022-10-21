What’s Up: Munga Honorable takes us on a two-decade journey Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
What’s Up: Munga Honorable takes us on a two-decade journey Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

What’s Up: Munga Honorable takes us on a two-decade journey

Photos: Lee-Chin joins esteemed PSOJ Hall of Fame

St James police yet to positively ID woman fished from sea

Jamaican man arrested after voting illegally in Florida elections

Sunshine Girls secure another easy win at Netball World Cup Qualifiers

World Cup fans could bring political tensions to quiet Qatar

‘In sickness and in health’

Knutsford’s $84-million profit buoyed by removal of virus restrictions

Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

JPS, NWC billing issues top list of customer complaints to OUR

Friday Oct 21

24?C
Entertainment
Loop Entertainment

31 minutes ago

What’s Up? with Munga Honorable

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Born and raised in Islington, St Mary, Munga Honorable’s musical career spans more than two decades.

Coming on to the scene after winning a competition in 1997 with the song, “Who Drink Out the Red Label Wine”, the recording artiste has had a front-row seat to experience the industry transition from LPs to digital.

And, you guessed it, he’s managed to remain relevant after all these years.

Check out this week’s Loop Entertainment feature, What’s Up?, as the “Gangsta Ras”, given name Damian Rhoden, talks about his journey.

Video shot and edited by Ramon Lindsay

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

What’s Up: Munga Honorable takes us on a two-decade journey

Business

Photos: Lee-Chin joins esteemed PSOJ Hall of Fame

Jamaica News

St James police yet to positively ID woman fished from sea

More From

Jamaica News

UPDATE: 3 held re ‘on camera’ murder of Chinese businessman in Hanover

Head of the Police Area One network, Assistant Commissioner of Police Clifford Chambers, is reporting that detectives in Hanover have made headway in their investigation into the murder of a supermark

See also

Sport

Sunshine Girls dominate Antigua at Netball World Cup Qualifiers

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls continued to dominate the Americas Netball World Cup Qualifiers at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston by whipping Antigua 80-23 on day four of the tournament on Wed

Jamaica News

Retired US army officer charged with love triangle murder in Buff Bay

A retired US army officer has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Buff Bay, Portland, Jamaica last week.
The accused, Emilie Lee Tracy, was charged on the we

Jamaica News

Jamaican woman gets 42-year sentence for killing girlfriend in Bahamas

A Jamaican woman is expected to appeal her conviction and 42-year prison sentence for murdering her girlfriend during a dispute in The Bahamas last year.
The sentence was handed down on Nadisha Be

Sport

Reggae Boy Andre Blake earns third MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award

Reggae Boy Andre Blake was named Major League Soccer ‘s Goalkeeper of the Year and his Philadelphia Union teammate Jakob Glesnes was named Defender of the Year.
Blake earned the season-ending

Jamaica News

Five life sentences for mass murderer Rushane Barnett

To be eligible for parole after 61 years and eight months

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols