What’s Up: Munga Honorable takes us on a two-decade journey Loop Jamaica

Born and raised in Islington, St Mary, Munga Honorable’s musical career spans more than two decades.

Coming on to the scene after winning a competition in 1997 with the song, “Who Drink Out the Red Label Wine”, the recording artiste has had a front-row seat to experience the industry transition from LPs to digital.

And, you guessed it, he’s managed to remain relevant after all these years.

Check out this week’s Loop Entertainment feature, What’s Up?, as the “Gangsta Ras”, given name Damian Rhoden, talks about his journey.

Video shot and edited by Ramon Lindsay