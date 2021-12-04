What’s Up? Quani insists no sidechick role for her in ‘Uncompromised’ | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
What’s Up? Quani insists no sidechick role for her in ‘Uncompromised’ | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Breaking News

Father Patrick too good for Duke in None Such Sprint

What’s Up? Quani insists no sidechick role for her in ‘Uncompromised’

50-y-o identified as alleged shooter in deadly gun battle’ with cop

Netball: England secure Jamaica series with big victory in Nottingham

Man City go top of EPL with 3-1 win at Watford

Manchester Custos launches ‘Beliefs, Values, And Attitudes’ initiative

5.2 per cent COVID-positivity rate; 52 new cases, one death

Origi’s late goal gives Liverpool 1-0 win over Wolves in EPL

Fluke goal gives West Ham 3-2 win over Chelsea in EPL

Duke to rule in None Such Sprint

Saturday Dec 04

20?C
Entertainment
Loop Entertainment

Recording artiste Quani, who has released her debut single ‘Uncompromised’, is resolute that she will not be following any trends, especially when it comes to an apparent sidechick culture locally.

She insists that she will always be the “wife” and that if others are okay with their sidechick role, that’s up to them, but they are selling themselves short.

Admitting that her debut single was influenced by Shenseea’s ‘The Sidechick Song’, Quani talks about her musical journey so far, including her stint on Digicel Rising Star, gaming, and what’s next for Quani.

Meet the young artiste in this week’s What’s Up feature, which was produced by Ramon Lindsay.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Father Patrick too good for Duke in None Such Sprint

Entertainment

What’s Up? Quani insists no sidechick role for her in ‘Uncompromised’

World News

CNN fires Chris Cuomo after helping with brother’s scandal

More From

Jamaica News

Cop, who shot and killed gunman before losing own life, identified

Two guns recovered from scene, one with serial number erased

Jamaica News

Constable shot dead in Manchester, his attacker fatally shot

A district constable was shot dead by a gunman in Manchester Friday night.

He was killed on the Abbey Garden main road in the Spur Tree area at approximately 10:30.

Preliminary reports are

See also

World News

Plumber’s find possibly tied to 2014 US megachurch theft

For more than seven years, no one has known what happened to US$600,000 in cheques and cash that was stolen from a safe at Pastor Joel Osteen’s Houston megachurch, which has one of the largest congreg

Jamaica News

LET’S TALK: Should Jamaica follow Barbados and get rid of the Queen?

Jamaica’s Caribbean neighbours Barbados on Tuesday cut ties with the British monarchy and installed Dame Sandra Mason as the first president of the world’s newest republic.

This has been mooted by

Jamaica News

‘Make Jamaica a Republic by 2022,’ PJ tells Holness, Golding



Two days after Barbados severed ties with the British Monarchy by declaring itself a republic, former Prime Minister PJ Patterson has written an open letter to the incumbent Prime Minister Andrew

Jamaica News

Ex-gangster-turned state witness could face criminal charges, says cop

A lead police investigator has disclosed that there is a possibility that criminal charges could be laid against the prosecution’s second witness in the trial of alleged members of the One Don faction

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols