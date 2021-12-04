What’s Up? Quani insists no sidechick role for her in ‘Uncompromised’ | Loop Jamaica

Recording artiste Quani, who has released her debut single ‘Uncompromised’, is resolute that she will not be following any trends, especially when it comes to an apparent sidechick culture locally.

She insists that she will always be the “wife” and that if others are okay with their sidechick role, that’s up to them, but they are selling themselves short.

Admitting that her debut single was influenced by Shenseea’s ‘The Sidechick Song’, Quani talks about her musical journey so far, including her stint on Digicel Rising Star, gaming, and what’s next for Quani.

Meet the young artiste in this week’s What’s Up feature, which was produced by Ramon Lindsay.