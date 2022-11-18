What’s Up? Renee 6:30 manifests dream collabs, talks new music Loop Jamaica

Dancehall artiste Renee 6:30 is manifesting a few of her dream collabs — including one with the ‘Call Me If’ artiste Dexta Daps — and promising to come with the “bang dem” as she works on her EP.

Sharing that she will be focusing on a “straight gyal flex” for her EP, as the men in the space are currently focusing of the “choppings”, the dancer-turned-recording artiste said she is passionate about dancng and singing.

Renee 6:30, given name Renee McLean, said she has always loved dancehall and, whether she is dancing or singing, she can “shell di place”.

Having made her name in the entertainment industry as a dancer, the woman behind the Puppytail dance move talks about her transition to music, cosmetic surgery and those in the industry she admires.

She is known for songs ‘My Body’, ‘Show Me Your Love’, and a feature on Vybz Kartel’s ‘Sometimes Love Dies’.

Watch this week’s What’s Up? recorded and edited by Ramon Lindsay as Renee 6:30 gets candid.