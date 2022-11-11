What’s Up? Sara Misir gives a glimpse of life behind the wheels Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s first and only Formula Woman race car driver Sara Misir entered motorsports as a teenager after a tragic accident while preparing for the Pan American Games as an equestrian.

Her story is one of having to pick herself up and starting over through sheer determination and grit, plus strong support from her village.

Having created history when she became the first woman from the Caribbean to make it to the final of a Formula One qualification competition in the UK, Misir has now set her sights on joining a team in the US.

Check out this week’s What’s Up? as she talks about professional motor racing, her journey and a lot more.

Video shot and edited by Ramon Lindsay.