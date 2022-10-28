What’s Up? Stunt rider ‘Ants Head’ talks #bikelife Loop Jamaica

Professional stunt rider, Roshin ‘Ants Head’ Wright from St Elizabeth is all about the #bikelife and has spent time honing his skills and pefecting his craft.

In fact, not even a broken jaw could deter him.

The young man, who is behind the brand Stuntcity with a bike shop in the parish known as the bread basket of the island, talks about his journey in this week’s What’s Up? and shares his views on the opportunities for stunt riders while also highlighting that safety is important.

Also, he dishes on how he got the name “Ants Head”.

Check out this week’s What’s Up? produced by Ramon Lindsay.