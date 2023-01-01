What’s your wish for Jamaica for 2023? Loop Jamaica

It is the first day of the year 2023, and whether you partied your way into the new year, spent it at home with family or in church, there was likely some level of reflection before dawn.

During the final two weeks of 2022, with our beloved Jamaica in mind, the Loop News team sought to get responses from popular faces in the island about their wish for the country for the new year.

Attendees at the launch of Rebel Salute and Fireworks on the Waterfront, both held in downtown Kingston, weighed in on the topic.

A common call from them is for unity. Whether it is unity among youths or unity in Christendom, they all believe that Jamaica can achieve a lot once its people are united.

Happy new year from the Loop News team!

Check out the video shot and edited by Marlon Reid and Ramon Lindsay, and join the conversation: What’s your wish for Jamaica for 2023?