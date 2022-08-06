What’s your wish for Jamaica for the next 60 years? Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
What’s your wish for Jamaica for the next 60 years? Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

What’s your wish for Jamaica for the next 60 years?

JFF lands Adidas as sponsor and kit supplier of all national teams

163 new COVID cases, 5 deaths, 26.4% positivity rate recorded

Clarendon family left worried after fisherman goes missing

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world-leading 100m time in Poland

Commonwealth Games: Lamara Distin claims shock gold medal in high jump

Monday, August 8, is a normal working day

Nunez helps Liverpool salvage 2-2 draw at Fulham in EPL

Blue Vinyl the one to beat in Jamaica Derby

World U20: Hibbert springs triple jump stunner to win gold in Cali

Saturday Aug 06

30?C
Jamaica News

Jamaica at 60

Sponsored By : LASCO Instant Chocolate Mix Loop News

19 minutes ago

Ja 60 Year Wish

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

As Jamaica celebrates its 60th year of independence on Saturday, August 6, the country has a lot to be proud of and is poised for even greater things.

As a people, Jamaicans coninue to excel, both at home and abroad. While we reflect on our history, there is also the opportunity to look ahead to the next 60 years, perhaps.

Having proved time and again that wi likkle but wi tallawah, Loop News sought to find out from a few Jamaicans what their wish is for the island nation for the next 60 years.

Join the conversation: What’s your wish for Jamaica for the next 60 years?

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

What’s your wish for Jamaica for the next 60 years?

Lifestyle

Caribbean Creators: Designer Alejandro Gomez

Sport

JFF lands Adidas as sponsor and kit supplier of all national teams

More From

Sport

Ricketts sets Commonwealth Games record to win triple jump gold

Jamaica’s Shanieka Ricketts captured the gold medal in the women’s triple jump at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Friday.
Ricketts put down a big marker in the first round. The two

Sport

See also

World U20 Champs: Lyston wins 200m gold, Reid takes bronze

Jamaica’s Brianna Lyston secured her first major championship medal with gold in the women’s 200m at the World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia on Friday.
The 18-year-old clocked 22.65 seco

Sport

World U20: Jamaica shatter women’s 4x100m world record in Cali

Jamaica were upgraded to silver in the men’s 4x100m as race winners South Africa were disqualified for a lane infringement

Sport

Commonwealth Games: Rasheed Broadbell wins men’s hurdles gold

Traves Smikle took the bronze medal in the men’s discus with a fourth-round effort of 64.58m.

Sport

Commonwealth Games: Thompson-Herah cruises into 200m final

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has qualified for the final of the women’s 200-metre race at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.
Thompson-Herah ran 22.63 seconds on Friday to easi

Sport

Fraser-Pryce and Jackson set to star in Silesia on Saturday

Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce are among nine Jamaicans who will be in Poland on Saturday to compete in the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Silesia.
Fraser-Pryce will be looking to re

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols