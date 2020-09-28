Next Post

Lisa Hanna announces bid for PNP presidency

Sun Sep 27 , 2020
Lisa Hanna, the four-term Member of Parliament (MP) for South East St Ann, has announced her candidacy for the presidency of the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP).

