Wheels in motion for next Philly Naked Bike Ride in August Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Wheels in motion for next Philly Naked Bike Ride in August Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

‘NONSENSE!’ JFB says no blaze at York Park Fire Station

Cops charged with rape 8 years after alleged assault of teen

Wheels in motion for next Philly Naked Bike Ride in August

Barbie unveils Anna May Wong doll for AAPI Heritage Month

Skin and haircare company expects big returns from Expo Jamaica

Who knew? Simone Michelle is from a long line of creatives!

Infinite banking has TikTok buzzing, but is it for you?

Nephew charged with uncle’s murder in Clarendon

Sandals Foundation commits $50 million to Project Star

Bartlett shares with world, Ja’s guide to boost tourism sustainability

Thursday May 04

24?C
World News
Loop Lifestyle

6 hrs ago

A naked biker poses for photos as other participants ride past during the Philly Naked Bike Ride in Philadelphia. (Photo: Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Eager for another nude bike ride through the City of Brotherly Love? Keep your shirt on — for now.

The next Philly Naked Bike Ride is coming in August.

Organizers of the annual jaunt to promote fuel conservation and positive body image said Wednesday they are holding the Aug. 26 starting location and route under wraps and will disclose them the day before.

Cheryl Rehmann has a message painted on her back by Matthew Wellstein before the start of the naked bike ride in Philadelphia. The next Philly Naked Bike Ride is coming August 26. (Photo: AP/ Joseph Kaczmarek)

Previous rides have zipped past sites including Independence Hall, the U.S. Mint, the Liberty Bell and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where Sylvester Stallone sprinted up the steps in “Rocky.” The 2020 ride was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 10-mile (16-kilometer) Philadelphia ride, related to the World Naked Bike Ride movement, draws about 3,000 bikers in the buff. Organizers say they hope it encourages people to bike more and to embrace nudity as a normal and enjoyable part of life.

The ride used to be held in September. But the nude bicyclists said it was too chilly, with temperatures reaching only as high as about 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celsius), so in 2019 it was moved to August.

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

Rave reviews for ‘Slow Motion’ at premiere

Jamaica News

‘NONSENSE!’ JFB says no blaze at York Park Fire Station

Jamaica News

Cops charged with rape 8 years after alleged assault of teen

More From

Jamaica News

Man attempts to flee Kingston airport with $12m worth of cocaine

Forty-eight-year-old Allister Christie was arrested after he was caught attempting to smuggle a quantity of cocaine through the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Tuesday.
He is of

See also

Jamaica News

No same-sex marriage to be sanctioned locally, says Chuck

Continued position comes amid increase in applications from LGBTQ community

Jamaica News

Nephew charged with uncle’s murder in Clarendon

A 32-year-old man has been charged with the November 2022 killing of his uncle in Darlow district, Mocho, Clarendon.
Charged with murder is James Clair, also of Darlow district.
It was reported

Jamaica News

‘NOT TRUE!’ JUTC says its lone electric bus has not broken down

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) has dismissed as fake news, a video that is being circulated on social media indicating that its electric bus, the only one so far in the country, broke down i

Jamaica News

Former domestic worker, cancer survivor elated she’s now a home owner

As Shirley Nugent prepares for another possible battle with cancer, she is grateful to have the comfort and security of her own home, which was provided through the Ministry of Local Government and Ru

Sport

US sprinter, Olympic medallist Tori Bowie dies at 32

Tori Bowie, the sprinter who won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, has died. She was 32.
She was found Tuesday in her Florida home.
Bowie’s death was announced Wednesday by

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols