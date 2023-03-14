Where do you think you’re going without these essentials? Loop Jamaica

‘Tis the first official worry-free summer holiday since the pandemic ravaged two years of heat-induced, beach par with friends, girls-and-guys just wanna have fun, getaways.

And, now, everyone wants to be outside, and they’re not waiting for summer to make a run for it.

Whether jetting off to the exotic Tulum, or booking an escape to the country – say Treasure Beach, Pearly Beach, or Winnifred Beach – no trip is complete without preparation!

These are five essentials for a memorable, hassle-free weekend trip with your tribe.

Comfortable, stylish clothing. You want to packversatile clothing that can be mixed and matched for different activities and occasions.

Choose breathable, lightweight, easy-to-pack separates – pack three suits of earth tones and neutrals and single ‘bling’ ‘fit that could double as a look for date night.

This essential can make you cosy but it can also make you feel comfortable and confident enough to take on the wild.

Mini First Aid Kit. You never know what you might need on vacay. And, there’s nothing like an accident while you’re having the time of your life, to bring you back to earth.

A mini first aid kit with basic supplies like Band-Aids, pain relievers, and antiseptic wipes can come in handy in case of minor injuries or accidents.

Pack this essential to keep you prepared for minor medical emergencies.

There’s always First Alert. This is an app that helps you get out of a rut while on your vacation. It could be used for majoremergencies such as a flat tyre, vehicle failure, illness or injuries.

First Alert helps you contact the local authorities quickly and easily and provide real-time updates on safety issues or potential hazards in your geographical location.

Bump up your subscription to the ‘weekender package’ and you can gain access to several emergency services within your region.

Portable phone charger. Your phone will likely be your lifeline during your weekend getaway, so make sure you have a mobile phone charger to keep it charged and ready to use.

You always want to ensure that your primary source of communication is always powered up, especially if you plan to go backpacking, hiking, for any excursion outside of your usual routes, or getaways far away from home.

You always want to be connected in case of an emergency.

Travel-Friendly Snacks. Grab a granola bar/s and trail mix/es, or pick up some fruits at your local stall.

Having a selection of snacks (of any kind) can reduce your spending while away and can help you save money while keeping hunger at bay between meals.

Plus, having snacks on hand is always a good idea in case of unexpected delays or long travel times.

Whatever you do, have fun, but be responsible: Weekend getaways are a time for celebration, but it’s essential to be safe and reliable while travelling. Avoid excessive alcohol consumption and try to remain aware of your surroundings. Don’t leave your drink unattended and be cautious when meeting new people. Remember to take care of yourself and your loved ones, and have a great time exploring and making memories!