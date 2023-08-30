‘Where is the support for Medikk?’ Loop Jamaica

Booking agent Shelly Ann Curran is asking the people in music industry to rally to support the family and friends of emerging dancehall artiste Medikk, who went missing last week.

“Post her, keep her name in atmosphere. We want her home alive,” said Curran, who is Medikk’s former booking agent.

“Put down your egos; this is a missing person, a co-worker. Artistes, members of the industry need to post her and continue to post her on their social media handles. They work with her, do business with her, even if yu didn’t know her, post her. The entertainment fraternity should at least unify; it could be anyone of us, especially the females, where is the support for Medikk?”.

The artiste’s mother had to be sedated this week as her daughter’s disappearance has exacted a heavy toll on her health.

“An official report on Medikk’s disappearance was made on Friday by friends. On Saturday, her mother came in from the country and returned on Monday for an update, but there is nothing new yet. The ordeal is taking a toll on her; she had to be sedated,” Curran said.

Curran, who was Medikk’s booking agent prior to signing with her new management team, has been speaking with the media on behalf of the family.

“I was in touch with her two weeks ago to come on my show, and I have always kept in touch with her. She was a pleasant girl, very ambitious, going places,” she said.

Curran disclosed that Medikk’s mother has been struggling emotionally since her daughter’s disappearance.”She is not functioning well, and her blood pressure skyrocketed. She is not strong financially,” she said.

Medikk, whose real name is Stephany Williams, has been missing since last week. She is known for songs such as ‘Money Feelings’ and a collaboration with Shane O titled ‘Overcome’.

Williams, 29, is of brown complexion, slim build and about five feet seven inches tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that Williams left home some time last Thursday and has not been seen since. At the time, she was wearing a black blouse, black tights and a pair of black shoes. All attempts to contact her have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Williams is asked to contact the Constant Spring police at 876-924-1421, the 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

Williams owns a manufacturing and distribution company called Rheborn Holistic, which makes natural, personal care, and skin care items.

Curran provided some information on when Williams was last seen.

“Medikk was preparing for a video shoot for Friday. She was preparing with her make-up team. She got a call from her management on Thursday to say the video shoot date was changed… while speaking with the sister, who was on a video call with her on the day in question. She left half of the food on the bed, and the fan was on as if she was rushing to go to this shoot,” said Curran.

“Someone came to pick her up, and her sister was told that management was sending a car, and from there, there has been no communication with her. We pray for her return,” Curran said.

She was reportedly scheduled to make a guest appearance at a Malie Donn video shoot.Malie Donn’s management, when contacted, said that they had no knowledge of the case, and the artiste was out of the country at the time of Medikk’s disappearance.