Where there’s football, there’s a Heineken watch party! Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Brew house takes its lager island wide for football watch party series

These gents were glued in to the match that ensued. Check the gallery for details. (Photos: Contributed)

At the start of the month, football aficionados from all corners of the island convened to witness a Heineken party at their favourite watering hole.

But it was the Heineken’s sponsorship that provided 12 premium viewing locations scattered across Jamaica, including esteemed venues like the AC Marriott Hotel and Janga’s Soundbaar and Grill.

Naturally, football fans and patrons were treated to almost irresistible Heineken specials, and a collective energy of football enthusiasts.

Loop Lens blew the whistle.

