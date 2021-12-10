‘Which gang yah talk bout?’ alleged gangster pastor asks cop on arrest | Loop Jamaica

A policeman on Thursday testified that when Stephanie ‘Mumma’ Christie – the lone female alleged member of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang – was told that she was a suspect, she blurted out: “Me? Which gang yah talk ’bout?”

The cop, who is assigned to the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Branch (C-TOC), was detailing the arrests of some of the 33 alleged gang members on trial in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

According to the policeman, Christie was arrested at a church in Yallahs, St Thomas, on June 30, 2019.

Prosecutors had previously said Christie was a pastor from the south-eastern parish.

Two former members of the gang, who have both turned state witnesses, claimed Christie is a “top-tier” member of the gang allegedly led by Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan.

The first witness, who described himself as Bryan’s driver and the gang’s banker, testified that, based on Christie being in charge of the gang’s business affairs, she would be considered a top-tier member, meaning a gangster higher than foot soldiers.

Foot soldiers were gangsters who were responsible for killing people and carrying out other duties for the gang, according to the male witness.

Concerning Christie’s other alleged roles as a top-tier member, the witness claimed she would communicate with the police “if there is a problem” with gangsters, and find out the nature of the problem.

Further, the woman would allegedly deliver “sensitive” messages on behalf of Bryan, if he wished not to speak on the phone, among other alleged roles.

On Thursday, the police witness said on June 30, 2019 his team drove by a vehicle in which Christie was seated outside a church in Yallahs.

The lawman said he saw the clergywoman preparing flowers inside the vehicle.

After parking their vehicles, the policeman told the court that his team went to Christie and informed her that she was a suspect in an anti-gang probe.

It was at that point the pastor quizzed: “Me? Which gang yah talk bout?”

Further, Christie allegedly begged the cops not to arrest her, as her husband was being ordained at the church that day.

Additionally, the woman reportedly told the officers that she wanted to partake in the ordination service, the police witness testified.

It was at that point she showed the law enforcers the flowers she was preparing for the event, the policeman said.

However, the policeman said, despite Christie’s efforts at persuasion, she was escorted to CTOC’s office in Kingston.

Meanwhile, the police witness, who is a detective sergeant, detailed how investigators conducted enquiries across the Corporate Area on June 28, 2019.

At that time, the witness said they were dressed in plain clothes and being transported in an unmarked police vehicle, along with the prosecution’s second witness, a former don aligned to the One Don faction of the Clansman gang.

During his testimony, the sergeant said the former gangster directed the police to a location and allegedly pointed out Fabian Johnson, one of the now 33 accused in the gang trial.

Johnson, when arrested, told the police he was an entertainer who “par with” dancehall artiste I-Octane.

Last month, the prosecution’s second witness had testified that alleged gangsters, including Bryan, Johnson and himself, would visit the I-Octane at a recording studio in Dunrobin, St Andrew.

The witness said they went there to record music.

I-Octane had hit back at media reports about the mention of his name at the trial by refuting suggestions that members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang accompanied him to recording studios.

The police also testified on Thursday that before Johnson’s arrest that summer, a group of nearby men had also hurled homophobic slurs at the team of officers.

The men also reportedly accused the police of being loyal to Tesha Miller, the reputed leader of the Clansman gang.

The detective sergeant also testified that the men told the officers: “Andre Bryan fi life!”

Johnson was eventually arrested and taken to the Denham Town police station lock-up, where the policeman said Johnson allegedly demanded to make a call to “him big woman, Steph”.

Johnson and Bryan, along with 30 other men and Christie are being tried under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations Act), 2014, better known as the anti-gang legislation, on an indictment with 25 counts.

They have been charged with multiple offences, including being part of a criminal organisation, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, facilitating conspiracy to murder, and facilitating arson.

The offences were allegedly committed between January 1, 2015, and June 30, 2019, in St Catherine.

The trial is to resume on Monday.