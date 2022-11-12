‘Whisper’ scores hat-trick as KC prove too good for Mona High Loop Jamaica

A stunning hat-trick from Dujuan Richards propelled Kingston College (KC) to a pulsating 4-2 win over Mona High on Saturday’s final day of quarter-final action in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition at the Stadium East field.

Both teams had already secured their spots in the semi-finals along with many-time champions Jamaica College and St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS).

With the victory, KC – the reigning champions – secured the top spot in Group 1 of the quarterfinal round.

KC finished with a maximum of nine points from their three games after victories over St George’s College (4-1) and Charlie Smith 5-0.

Mona High having tasted defeat for the first time this season ended second on six points.

KC will now move on to the semi-final as group winners and will play Group 2 second-place team STATHS while Mona will tackle Group 2 winners JC on November 22.

In front of a packed Stadium East field, Richards – popularly know as Whisper – continued his outstanding display to score his goals in the 13th, 35th, and 87th minutes to take his goal tally to an impressive 23 – the most in school football this season.

Sixteen-year-old Nashordo Gibbs got KC’s fourth goal in the 90+1 minute with his 13th goal of the campaign.

Richards, who celebrated his 17th birthday on Friday, gave KC a two-goal cushion, scoring both from the penalty spot.

Mona, however, roared back after the break and Damoi Whitfield pulled one back in the 48th minute with a tame-looking shot that KC’s custodian should have done better with.

Zhaine Pinnock converted a penalty in the 58th to make it 2-2 as Mona took the game to KC. However, the champions never yielded and Richards pounced and rammed home his third in the 87th minute before Gibbs put the icing on the cake with a calm finish in time added on.