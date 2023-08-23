‘White Man’ charged for allegedly shooting a cop Loop Jamaica

Steven Tyghter, otherwise called ‘White Man’, of Delveland district, Little London, Westmoreland, has been charged following a shooting incident at a club on Sunday, August 6.

Tyghter has been charged with shooting with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar police are that about 4:30 am, Tyghter and another man opened gunfire at a cop at the club, hitting the lawman in the process.

The officer was taken to a hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

Tyghter was arrested on Thursday, August 17 during a police operation.

On Friday, August 19, he was charged with the alleged offences.