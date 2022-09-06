Whitfield Town in St Andrew South under curfew following fare-up Loop Jamaica

A curfew has been imposed in Whitfield Town in the St Andrew South Division.

The curfew began at 6:00 pm on Monday and will continue until 6:00 pm on Wednesday, September 7.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows: NORTH: Along Berwick Road, from Waltham Park Road to Maxfield Avenue.

EAST: Along Maxfield Avenue from Berwick Road to Alexander Road. SOUTH: Along Alexander Road from Maxfield Avenue to Waltham Park Road.

WEST: Along Waltham Park Road from Alexander Road to Berwick Road.

Persons are reminded that during the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.

