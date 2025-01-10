Who is the King of Dancehall? Beenie Man’s fiancée weighs in

The debate over who holds the title of “King of Dancehall” has reignited, with Beenie Man’s fiancée, Camille McIntosh, arguing that his musical legacy cannot be surpassed by fellow entertainer Vybz Kartel.

"While Kartel is a talented lyricist known as 'World Boss,' he, too, is now a legend. He can never surpass or overshadow Beenie Man, especially while Beenie is still here, actively shining bright," McIntosh stated in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Her remarks add to the discussion surrounding the dancehall crown, a debate that has intensified following recent apparent exchanges between Beenie Man and Kartel.

The latest debate occurred on Sunday after “Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe)” won Best Reggae Album at the 67th Grammy Awards. Kartel, who had been nominated for his album “Party With Me”, attended the ceremony in Los Angeles, having secured a US visa following his release from prison in July of last year.

Following the results, Beenie Man, whose real name is Moses Davis, shared his reaction in an Instagram video, declaring: "One King of Reggae, one King of Dancehall."

Kartel subsequently posted a cryptic message on his verified Instagram account, stating:

"Seek abundance. Hate won't get you far."

McIntosh, who got engaged to Grammy winner Beenie Man in January last year, titled her post "In Defence of My Fiancé, Beenie Man" and began by reinforcing that Bob Marley remains unmatched as the greatest of all time.

"It's tough for a dancehall album to eclipse a reggae album at the Grammys, especially when both genres are up against each other. It takes an extraordinary body of work to make that happen. This isn't about hype or the fleeting noise of dancehall; it's about legacy and respect," she wrote.

McIntosh emphasised Marley's global influence, stating that his name is synonymous with Jamaica.

"In the same breath, BEENIE MAN represents the heart of Jamaica. The world adores him!"

She went on to highlight his impact, citing hits such as "Who Am I (Sim Simma)" and "Girls Dem Sugar", which introduced dancehall to a global audience.

He is forever known as the King of Dancehall, a title that resonates deeply.

McIntosh made it clear that Beenie Man’s legacy cannot be overshadowed by Kartel, likening his influence to that of Marley in reggae.

"Just as I feel about Bob Marley, no one in reggae or dancehall can ever eclipse his legacy, even years after his passing. His children are doing phenomenal work to keep his spirit alive," she wrote.

However, she acknowledged that dancehall faces challenges in achieving global acceptance, often hindered by negativity within the industry.

"We can't keep tearing each other down in the pursuit of success; that might work temporarily, but true greatness comes from lifting each other up," McIntosh added.

She concluded her post by calling for unity within the dancehall community, urging artists to build a stronger future for the genre.

Fans weigh in on the debate

McIntosh’s remarks have sparked widespread discussion among fans and industry insiders.

While some have praised her for defending Beenie Man’s status, others argue that the title of dancehall king is subjective and open to interpretation.

Many Kartel supporters maintain that his extensive catalog and influence make him the true King of Dancehall, despite never winning a Grammy Award.