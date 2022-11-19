Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Loop Jamaica

The men’s World Cup football tournament kicks off in the small Middle East country of Qatar on Sunday with teams from 32 countries competing to see who will win the trophy.

The 32 teams are divided into eight groups. The two teams with the most points in each group move on to the knockout rounds, where the winners move on and the losers go home.

France are the defending champion but history has been unkind to teams trying to repeat.

No country has won back-to-back World Cups since Brazil won in 1958 and 1962.

Brazil are the most likely winners of the 2022 World Cup according to a prediction model from the Alan Turing Institute in London. The publicly accessible model gives Brazil a 1-in-4 chance.

Argentina, with a 35-match unbeaten run, are the second favourites followed by France, Spain, and England.

Loop News took to the streets to ask Jamaicans, ‘Who will win World Cup 2022?