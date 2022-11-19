Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Pumpkin Spice Martini? Seasonal cocktails can be creative

Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Jamaicans encouraged to send bail bill submissions by November 30

Contractor chopped to death during argument at cook shop in St Ann

Feels like the perfect time for Sharkies Seafood!

Slutty Vegan CEO talks new cookbook, plans to go global

LAST CALL: PM issues strong warning in final hours of gun amnesty

JAAA nominated for World Athletics Member Federations Award

West Indies draw warmup match to open 2-test Australian tour

Cabinet maker fatally stabbed during workshop argument in Trelawny

Saturday Nov 19

29?C
FIFA World Cup(TM)
Loop Sports

1 hrs ago

Which country are you supporting for World Cup 2022

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The men’s World Cup football tournament kicks off in the small Middle East country of Qatar on Sunday with teams from 32 countries competing to see who will win the trophy.

The 32 teams are divided into eight groups. The two teams with the most points in each group move on to the knockout rounds, where the winners move on and the losers go home.

France are the defending champion but history has been unkind to teams trying to repeat.

No country has won back-to-back World Cups since Brazil won in 1958 and 1962.

Brazil are the most likely winners of the 2022 World Cup according to a prediction model from the Alan Turing Institute in London. The publicly accessible model gives Brazil a 1-in-4 chance.

Argentina, with a 35-match unbeaten run, are the second favourites followed by France, Spain, and England.

Loop News took to the streets to ask Jamaicans, ‘Who will win World Cup 2022?

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

Pumpkin Spice Martini? Seasonal cocktails can be creative

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Jamaica News

Jamaicans encouraged to send bail bill submissions by November 30

More From

Sport

KFC Jamaica signs Khadija Shaw as brand ambassador

KFC Jamaica has signed a two-year brand partnership with Reggae Girlz and Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw.
“KFC is a long-time supporter of Jamaican sports and athletes; it is, therefore, an

Entertainment

See also

Shenseea’s bought herself a new whip?

After all the personal vehicle shopping for close friends and relatives, Shenseea’s copped for herself a new whip, and perhaps, the third time’s the charm?
According to the Blessed hitmaker, the pu

Sport

St George’s, Wolmer’s and Tivoli Gardens qualify for Walker Cup semis

Haile Selassie were leading St Catherine 2-0 in the other quarterfinal fixture when bad light stopped play

Business

MoBay woman shows The Girl in You can balance 9 to 5 and a business

Tanniece Coote passionately balances her corporate job at JMMB Group while managing her cosmetics business, The Girl in You.
She’s managed to fulfil both her professional responsibilities for

Jamaica News

Birthday hero: Man jumps into Kingston Harbour to save drowning woman

A trip during his lunch break to collect a gift — since Wednesday was his birthday — ended in 22-year-old Tyrese Bailey saving a woman’s life at Kingston waterfront.
He told Loop New

Entertainment

Burna Boy bringing Love Damini tour to Jamaica

The African Giant is heading back to the Caribbean in December

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols