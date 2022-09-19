Who’s Representing The Caribbean At The Queen’s Funeral Today?

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Sept. 19, 2022: The Caribbean will be fully represented at the funeral today of the late Queen of England and former head of the Commonwealth, not just by regional leaders and representatives but by a Caribbean woman who is the head of the Commonwealth.

Dominica-born Baroness, Patricia Scotland, the 6th Commonwealth Secretary-General, will deliver the second reading at today’s funeral. The first will be read by the Prime Minister of England, Liz Truss.

Countries that are now republics, including Barbados, will be represented at the funeral today. Barbados will also fly its flag at half-staff today while Grenada will observe two minutes of silence today. Several countries also declared national days of mourning.

The Caribbean leaders scheduled to attend the state funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in London from 11:00 hours BST today are:

The coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II is draped in the Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, rests in Westminster Hall for the Lying-in State on September 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Barbados – which ditched the Queen as head of state last year and is now a Republic is sending Dame Sandra Mason, its President, to the funeral and will also fly its flag at half-staff on buildings across the island today.

Antigua & Barbuda – PM Gaston Browne will be attending along with Governor General Rodney Williams, despite a big announcement last week that he will be moving to make the country a Republic.

Jamaica – The Governor General Sir Patrick Allen along Prime Minister, Andrew Holness.

The Turks & Caicos – The Governor of the Turks & Caicos Nigel Dakin and Premier Charles Washington Misick.

The Cayman Islands – The Governor of the Cayman Islands Martyn Keith Roper and Premier G. Wayne Panton.

Bermuda – Governor General Rena Lalgie and Premier David Burt.

BVI – Governor General John J. Rankin and Premier Natalio D. Wheatley.

Montserrat – Governor General Sarah Tucker and Premier Easton Taylor-Farrell.

Trinidad & Tobago – a Republic, will be represented by its President Paula Mae-Weekes.

St. Lucia – Acting Governor-General of Saint Lucia, Errol Charles.

The Bahamas – will be presented by Prime Minister of Bahamas, Philip “Brave” Davis and Governor General Sir Cornelius Smith.

Grenada – will be represented by Governor General Dame Dr Cécile La Grenade and the country will observe two minutes of silence today as well.

St. Kitts and Nevis – will be represented by new foreign affairs minister, Denzil Douglas.

Belize – will be represented by its Governor General Dame Froyla Tzalam.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be represented by its Governor General, Dame Susan Dougan.

Dominica – Speaker of the House of Assembly, Honourable Joseph Isaac, will represent the Commonwealth of Dominica.

Guyana – a Republic will be represented bv Gail Teixeira, of the office of minister of parliamentary affairs and governance.

Most of the leaders will be bussed en masse from the Royal Hospital site in west London. King Charles III will host a reception for all the overseas leaders at Buckingham Palace on the evening before the funeral service.

Visiting heads of state will be able to attend the lying-in-state of the queen’s body, and sign the condolence book at Lancaster House immediately afterward. While at Lancaster House, foreign leaders will be able to deliver a tribute to the late queen lasting up to three minutes, which will be recorded for the media.

After the funeral service, foreign leaders will be escorted on foot to Dean’s Yard, still within the grounds of the abbey, to attend a reception hosted by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, after which they will return by coach to west London to collect their cars.