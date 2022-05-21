Why 10-y-o Zachary wants to become a scientist | Loop Jamaica

When I grow up, I would like to become a scientist.

A scientist is someone who gathers and uses research and evidence to make hypotheses and test them to gain and share understanding and knowledge. Science will give me an opportunity to use my hands and my mind to find answers to questions and solutions to problems.

There are many different types of scientists such as chemists, biologists, physicists and many more. I would like to become a Research Scientist. I will be able to conduct research and use my knowledge gained from research investigations to create solutions for problems.

For as long as I can remember, I have been fascinated with experiments and how they work. My first experiment was recreating a YouTube video experiment that I had observed. This experiment was a volcanic eruption carried out by placing a Mentos mint candy in a bottle of coke soda. I learnt that the eruption was caused by the increase in carbon dioxide bubbles.

I was excited to learn that two different chemicals reacting together can cause this eruption. I have tried many other experiments since that day using my science experiments kits that I have received as birthday and Christmas gifts.

As I grow older, my interest in science has also grown. When I grow up, I want to research and find a solution for children that have been diagnosed to have ASD, Autism Spectrum Disorder.

ASD is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. I have a family member who has ASD and would want to understand what causes ASD and to find a solution for this challenge. I believe that as a scientist, I can help many people across the world.

By Zachary Thomas

Grade 5 student at Mona Preparatory School