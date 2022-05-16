Why 10-year-old Gabriel is proud to be Jamaican | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica is a beautiful island in the Caribbean Sea like an exquisite pearl sitting on a rich blue velvet.

It is a melting pot of various countries and continents such as: Africa, India, and China. It is a country known for its white sand beaches, lush green vegetation, beautiful waterfalls, and tropical climate.

As a tropical country, we enjoy beautiful weather all year. Jamaica is one of the favourite places for visitors and residents alike.

Jamaica has great cuisine, culture, and customs and has brought several achievements to the notice of the world. Two things that have placed Jamaica on the global map are reggae and track and field. Reggae is a genre of music originated by us Jamaicans.

Reggae was made globally known by Bob Marley. We also have the fastest man alive, Usain Bolt. He grew up here and that makes Jamaica home to a legend.

The people in Jamaica are warm, welcoming, and friendly. It is the place where I feel like I belong. We’re such a unique and resilient people, there’s nothing we can’t accomplish when we work together.

All these attributes make me proud to be a Jamaican. This is why, I would love to remain in Jamaica as an adult.

By Gabriel Samuels

Grade 4 student at Mona Preparatory School