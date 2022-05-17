Why 11-year-old Amanda wants to become a lawyer | Loop Jamaica

When I was younger, I never knew what I wanted to be when I grow up. I first wanted to be a neurosurgeon, then I wanted to be an actress, then even a Broadway performer.

The idea of being an actress and Broadway performer had been my dream job for quite some time. I had even calculated the amount of money that I would need to save to go to the university of my dreams, the Julliard School. After closer inspection, I decided that I wanted to be a lawyer.

As a young child, a lot of cartoons and movies influenced my choices. I wanted to be a doctor because of Doc Stuffing, an actress because of Zendaya Coleman, and a Broadway performer because of the girls on the television show Dance Moms.

Later on, I realised that a job has to be something that I want to do. I should be able to wake up in the morning and know that I’m going to go to work and be able to do what I love the most.

My job should allow me to fulfil my purpose. I should also be able to provide for myself and my family adequately.

Debates and talking are two things that I love to do. Lawyers get to do these all day, every day. Some lawyers have been showing some unscrupulous behaviour, but when I become one, my intention will be to do my job with transparency and integrity.

At the end of the day, I’m still young and can easily be influenced by what I see. No matter what happens, I know that I will need to work hard to achieve my career goal.

For the time being, I want to be a lawyer, and I will work hard to get to that goal.

By Amanda Dougan

Grade six student at Mona Preparatory School