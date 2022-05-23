Why 8-year-old Tsahai looks up to Michelle Obama | Loop Jamaica

It is important to me, as a young child, to have someone who I look up to. This can help me develop, in my mind, who I would like to become when I grow up.

I look up to Michelle Obama. There are many reasons for my choice.

In the first place, Mrs Obama is very passionate about what she does. This teaches me that if I want to achieve my goals, I must give my all.

Mrs Obama cares for the health of her community. She started a campaign called “Let’s Move”. She also started a vegetable garden project to encourage people to eat well and stay healthy. Her goal was to end obesity, especially in children.

Many people said bad things about Mrs Obama while she was the First Lady of the United States of America. Even so, she ignored these negative comments and continued to do her job the best way she could. She loved to say: “When they go low, we go high!” This encouraged many people around the world never to give up. It also encouraged me.

Mrs Michelle Obama showed me that I can do anything I put my mind to.

By Tsahai Emanuel

Grade 3 student at Mona Preparatory School