Why Bounty Killer did not attend Merciless’ funeral Loop Jamaica

After a major furore over the weekend by the absence of several celebrities from the thanksgiving service for the life of deejay Merciless, top flight entertainer Bounty Killer took shared why he avoided attending the funeral.

The Warlord claims that he believed the service was more about celebrating Merciless’ victory against Beenie Man, Ninjaman and himself at the infamous 2000 staging of Sting than about celebrating the deejay’s life.

“Showed up when they are there celebrating Leonard’s victory over us at Sting instead of his life? Did unuh all saw the… grade of disrespect displayed there. Then unuh all was looking for us to come share our sympathy at the time? Unuh fava rat p**s soup,” Bounty posted in resonse to a fan on the social media site.

Merciless, real name Leonard Bartley, is best known for a legendary clash that took place at Sting 2000 when he annihilated a mighty triumvirate of Ninjaman, Bounty Killer and Beenie Man, turning the tables in a lyrical face-off at the Jamworld Entertainment Complex in Portmore, St Catherine.

Over the weekend, veteran sound system selector, Ricky Trooper had lashed out at several artistes for not turning up at the funeral for the late dancehall artiste Merciless.

Bartley was laid to rest on September 17 at St Gabriel’s Anglican Church Hall on Church Street in May Pen, Clarendon.

He was 51 at the time of his death.

The late Clarendon native was known for songs such as the Robert Livingston-produced ‘Mavis’, which was the top Reggae single in Jamaica in 1995. Other standout songs include ‘Gal Dem Gizzada’, ‘Mama Cooking’ and ‘Mr Whodini’.