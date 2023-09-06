Why Michael Lee-Chin shuns his phone in the mornings Loop Jamaica

Habits for Success

Shamille Scott

38 minutes ago – Updated

Habits for Success: Michael Lee-Chin

Discover secrets to success with Jamaican billionaire and NCB Financial Group Chairman, Michael Lee-Chin, as he unveils the morning rituals that supercharge his productivity and propel him towards success.

In this exclusive insight, learn why he avoids his phone in the mornings and how these habits are the compound interest of self-improvement.

Habits for Success is a Loop Business feature, which sees business leaders share the habits, hacks, and rituals they deem helpful in boosting their productivity.

