Why Popcaan was likely detained in the UK – JCF | Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has sought to clarify suggestions from dancehall star Popcaan, that the Jamaican authorities had red-flagged him in communication with British immigration authorities, resulting in his detention in the United Kingdom.

In a statement on the matter, the JCF refuted the assertion and sought to establish the likely basis for the artiste’s continued challenges in travelling through the UK.

Reports indicate that Popcaan has since been released from detention in Britain.

In its statement on Wednesday afternoon, the JCF said it noted “statements being made in the public domain, which assert, imply or suggest that the Jamaican police caused international recording artiste, ‘Popcaan’, whose given name is Andre Sutherland, to be detained at an international airport in the United Kingdom.”

In continuing, the statement said: “The JCF can confirm that Andre Sutherland was convicted in 2009 in Barbados for possession of marijuana, and subsequently deported to Jamaica. He was again arrested in Barbados in 2011 for possession of cocaine.

“Arising from those arrests and other intelligence gathered, a Green Notice was generated by Interpol in relation to him in 2015. The notice was then reconfirmed by Interpol in 2018.

“A Green Notice provides Interpol members with a warning about a traveller’s potential criminal activities, where the person may be considered a threat to public safety.

“Such a notice does not request any specific law enforcement action be taken against the subject. It merely acts as an advisory to local law enforcement that the subject of the notice has been in contact with the law elsewhere.

“No stop order was placed on Mr Sutherland by the Government of Jamaica.

“Travelers may be subjected to Secondary Security Screening at International Airports for a variety of reasons, and these reasons fall completely within the purview of the local authorities in those respective jurisdictions.”