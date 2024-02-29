Why you need to keep a close eye on your money Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Why you need to keep a close eye on your money Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

MoBay waterfront protection project to continue in 2024-2025

Excitement awaits as 2024 KPMG Squash League serves off

St Mary woman found wandering in Spanish Town

3 primary schools to be rehabilitated, one infant institution built

Why you need to keep a close eye on your money

Cavalier knocked out of Concacaf Champions Cup

International real estate conference returns after 5-year absence

US officials seize over 300 guns bound for Caribbean

Two men in their 50’s held following robbery at business establishment

Treasure Beach secure vital win in fight to avoid relegation from JPL

Thursday Feb 29

26°C
Business
Loop News

3 hrs ago – Updated

Keisha Bailey is a financial expert who teaches people how to earn passive income, create wealth, and achieve financial freedom through investing.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

As someone who works hard for their money, you know that simply earning and investing is not enough. In personal finance, it’s essential to be vigilant, especially when you have worked hard to achieve a comfortable lifestyle and secure future.

Being vigilant means more than just making sure your paycheck is deposited safely into your bank account each payday. It’s about actively managing and safeguarding your hard-earned dollars. You didn’t work hard just to leave the fate of your finances to chance, did you?

In today’s world, scams and fraudulent schemes are rampant. Staying alert is non-negotiable. Checking your accounts daily is a wise practice that can save you from potential financial disaster. Recognizing the allure of ‘get-rich-quick’ schemes for what they are is also essential. They’re empty promises that can leave your pockets empty and your spirits shattered.

Why is monitoring your investments so important? For starters, it’s about protection. By staying informed, asking the right questions, and doing your due diligence, you can shield your wealth from the predators prowling the financial jungle. Inflation is another factor. It silently nibbles away at the value of your money over time. By keeping a watchful eye on your investments, you can ensure they’re outpacing inflation, securing your purchasing power for the future.

Investing isn’t a ‘set it and forget it’ affair. It requires ongoing attention and adaptation to the ever-shifting tides of the market and your circumstances. By staying proactive and informed, you can steer your financial ship toward calmer waters, charting a course to a brighter future for yourself and your loved ones.

In conclusion, being vigilant and growing your investments are critical to achieving financial security. Learn from past mistakes, stay informed, and take charge of your financial destiny. Your hard-earned money deserves nothing less.

Keisha Bailey is a financial expert who teaches people how to earn passive income, create wealth, and achieve financial freedom through investing. She works closely with investors to build highly profitable portfolios that help them build wealth faster. If you’re looking to learn how to level up your finances, you can get in touch with her at [email protected]

Related Articles

Business

September 7, 2023 06:02 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

MoBay waterfront protection project to continue in 2024-2025

Sport

Excitement awaits as 2024 KPMG Squash League serves off

Jamaica News

St Mary woman found wandering in Spanish Town

More From

Jamaica News

Warmington apologises for concerning political statements!

But claims his utterances have been misinterpreted

See also

Jamaica News

PNP calls on PM to cut Warmington from Cabinet

The People’s National Party (PNP) is demanding that Prime Minister Andrew Holness immediately oust Member of Parliament Everald Warmington from the Cabinet.
In a release Wednesday, the Opposition p

Jamaica News

PNP’s Byfield ‘deeply humbled’ by victory in Gayle Division of St Mary

People’s National Party (PNP) councillor-candidate for the Gayle Division in St Mary Western, Jouvaughnie Byfield, says he’s “deeply humbled” and “honoured” to be duly elected as the new local governm

Jamaica News

PNP takes Chester Castle Division, on course for Hanover clean sweep

Local Government Election 2024

Jamaica News

Triple murder at club in Frome, Westmoreland

The Westmoreland police have recorded the first triple murder this year following Wednesday morning’s gun attack at an entertainment club in Frome in the parish.
Four other persons were shot in th

Jamaica News

Dennis Meadows withdraws comments endorsing ‘chopping’ 

PNP and Generation 2000 condemn remarks 

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols