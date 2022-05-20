Why Ziva admires Miss Universe Jamaica Daena Soares | Loop Jamaica

The person I admire the most is my aunt, Daena Soares. She is the current Miss Universe Jamaica, a model and an aesthetician.

In the future, she wants to open her own medicinal spa. She was born and raised in St Elizabeth and loves living there even now.

There are many reasons I admire Auntie Daena. One of the main things I admire about her is that she is committed and passionate.

Since childhood, it has been her dream to become Miss Universe. In 2021, she worked very hard to fulfil the first step of that dream by becoming Miss Universe Jamaica and represented our island in the Miss Universe pageant. Although she did not place in the top 10 in the international leg of the competition, she still continued to do her best as Miss Universe Jamaica. She has a positive attitude and gives generously to charity.

Another reason I admire her is because she is very intelligent. She tries to learn about many things like the human body and things happening around her country and the world. She also makes good, intelligent choices, for example, she does not drink alcohol or smoke.

She is also very nice and funny and likes to relax and watch different types of shows, especially K-Drama. Some things we have in common are that we both like going to the beach and swimming, spending time with family, and we were both born in February.

Like Auntie Daena, I want to be smart, passionate and committed to whatever I do when I grow up. I do not want to give up very easily, and I also want to be able to spend lots of quality time with my family.

By Ziva McConnell

Grade 3 student at Mona Preparatory School