WI to have separate red-ball and white-ball coaches for men’s team Loop Jamaica

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced that the head coach role for the West Indies senior men’s teams will be divided into two separate positions.

Recruitment for the positions will begin immediately for a red-ball head coach for Test and ‘A’ Team cricket, as well as a white-ball head coach for One-Day Internationals (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) cricket.

The decision to split the roles was made after an independent review of the 2022 ICC World Cup performance, according to CWI director of cricket, Jimmy Adams.

In their opening match of the World Cup, West Indies were bowled out for just 118 chasing 161 against Scotland before managing to defend 153 for seven against Zimbabwe, but Ireland easily overhauled their 146 for five to move into the next round.

Then in Australia, West Indies lost both Test matches, and after beating Zimbabwe away 1-0 in a two-Test series, they have gone down 2-0 in South Africa. The Caribbean side hasn’t played white-ball internationals since the World Cup.

Nicholas Pooran, their white-ball captain at the World Cup, has also since stepped down. Shai Hope and Rovman Powell have been named captains for ODIs and T20Is respectively, while

“The increased frequency of back-to-back multi-format tours combined with the specific demands of the respective formats no longer provides enough time for one individual to adequately plan, prepare and review across bilateral series and franchise itineraries that are so condensed,” Adams said. “Separating the roles will also provide the head coaches with more time to oversee players’ ongoing development away from tours directly, and through increased engagement and planning with suitable high-performance programmes and coaches.”

Adams also noted that the decision was influenced by a recommendation from the independent three-member World Cup review group, which was appointed by CWI to conduct a comprehensive review of the West Indies men’s team’s early exit from the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

The Group was chaired by Justice Patrick Thompson Jr., a High Court Judge of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, and included West Indies batting legend, Brian Lara, as well as former South African, Pakistan, and Sri Lankan international coach, Mickey Arthur.

The position of West Indies men’s head coach became vacant when Phil Simmons resigned following the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, and subsequently relinquished the post following the end of the West Indies tour of Australia last December.

Andre Coley is the current interim head coach for the recent Test series in Zimbabwe and the current multi-format tour of South Africa.