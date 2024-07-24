Wife killer Omar Collymore, co-convicts to be sentenced Wednesday

Omar Collymore and his three co-convicts are to be sentenced in the Home Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Businessman Collymore, Michael Adams, Dwayne Pink, and Shaquilla Edwards were convicted in May for the murder of Simone Campbell-Collymore and her taxi driver, Winston Walters, in 2018.

Collymore, Adams and Pink were convicted of two counts of murder and conspiracy to murder, while Edwards was found guilty of conspiracy to murder.

The men’s sentence hearing started last week with their lawyers making pleading mitigation. The sentencing was then postponed until Wednesday.

It is believed that Campbell-Collymore was murdered over a $120-million insurance policy which listed her husband as a beneficiary.

The trial started in February and concluded with the men’s conviction by a panel of seven jurors on May 15.

Evidence was led that Collymore hired Adams to facilitate the the killing of his wife, and that Pink and Edwards surveilled her movements leading up to the attack.

Another man, Wade Blackwood, was sentenced to life imprisonment in March 2021 after pleading guilty to being a shooter in the incident.

Campbell-Collymore, 32, and 36-year-old taxi operator Walters were shot dead at the gate of a premises on Stanley Terrace in Red Hills, St Andrew, on January 2, 2018.