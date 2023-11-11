Wife of former MP Jolyan Silvera has died Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Wife of former MP Jolyan Silvera has died Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Family worried as 16-y-o girl from Spanish Town goes missing

Wife of former MP Jolyan Silvera has died

Former ‘Clans’ accused fatally shot by police during operation 

St George’s College and Hydel join KC, Mona in Manning Cup semifinals

England bow out of Cricket World Cup with a 93-run win over Pakistan

Man United’s Christian Eriksen injured in EPL game against Luton

Arsenal beat Burnley 3-1 to climb into 2nd place in Premier League

WATCH: Dramatic rescue of injured as 2 trucks crash in St Elizabeth

Sri Lanka sports minister says ICC suspension of cricket board illegal

Tottenham allow stoppage-time goals in 2-1 loss to Wolves in EPL

Sunday Nov 12

25°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Jolyan Silvera with his wife Melissa. She died on Friday night.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Melissa Silvera, the wife of former member of parliament for St Mary Western, the People’s National Party’s Jolyan Silvera, has passed away.

According to President of the People’s National Party and Opposition Leader Mark Golding, she passed away on Friday night.

In a post to Instagram on Saturday, Golding expressed condolences to Comrade Silvera.

“My sincere condolences to Cde Jolyan Silvera on the loss of his wife Melissa who passed away last night. Keeping your entire family in our prayers during this most difficult time,” read the post to Golding’s Instagram page, which was accompanied by an image of the Silvera couple.

Melissa and Jolyan got married in December 2015.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Family worried as 16-y-o girl from Spanish Town goes missing

Jamaica News

Wife of former MP Jolyan Silvera has died

Jamaica News

Former ‘Clans’ accused fatally shot by police during operation 

More From

Lifestyle

Miss Kitty announces her pregnancy in style with hubby 

Popular media personality Khadine ‘Miss Kitty’ Hylton-Wilkinson and her husband, King’s Counsel Ian Wilkinson are expecting their first child together. 
The newly-weds made the big reveal on C

Sport

Sunshine Girls stun Australia in Fast5 World Series opener

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls used their final-quarter power play to score a shocking 38-36 victory against defending champions Australia in the opening game of the 2023 Fast5 World Series at the Wolfbrook

See also

Sport

Broadbell appointed Visa brand ambassador ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

Rasheed Broadbell, the 2022 Commonwealth Games 110m hurdles champion, has become a global brand ambassador for Visa ahead of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Visa, the worldwide payment techn

Entertainment

3 previous Grammy winners among Best Reggae Album nominees

… Beenie Man, Buju Banton, Burning Spear make the cut

Jamaica News

Let’s Talk: Is hanging the answer to Jamaica’s crime problem?

This week, Member of Parliament for Clarendon South Western, the People’s National Party’s Lothan Cousins, called for the resumption of hanging on the heels of two schoolboys being killed in a tr

Jamaica News

‘Please stop,’ school VP appeals to those behind bomb ‘hoax’

Camperdown High School is one of the schools that had to close its doors early Friday as emergency personnel assessed whether a bomb threat at the institution was genuine.
The Kingston educatio

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols