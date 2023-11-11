Wife of former MP Jolyan Silvera has died Loop Jamaica

Melissa Silvera, the wife of former member of parliament for St Mary Western, the People’s National Party’s Jolyan Silvera, has passed away.

According to President of the People’s National Party and Opposition Leader Mark Golding, she passed away on Friday night.

In a post to Instagram on Saturday, Golding expressed condolences to Comrade Silvera.

“My sincere condolences to Cde Jolyan Silvera on the loss of his wife Melissa who passed away last night. Keeping your entire family in our prayers during this most difficult time,” read the post to Golding’s Instagram page, which was accompanied by an image of the Silvera couple.

Melissa and Jolyan got married in December 2015.