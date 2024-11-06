Wigton Energy to build out 70MW of solar over the next two years

Following on from Wigton Energy’s announcement on Friday, November 22, 2024 of its award of a 49.83MW solar project in the 100MW renewable energy tender issued by the Generation Procurement Entity, Wigton Energy has further advised that the Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport has approved its request to pursue the replacement of its 20.7MW Wigton Phase I wind facility with a solar facility.

This will bring Wigton Energy’s total projected solar capacity to approximately 70MW, cementing the company as the largest solar energy provider in the English-speaking Caribbean and by far the largest renewable energy facility in Jamaica.

The additional solar project reflects Wigton Energy's ongoing commitment to supporting Jamaica's clean energy transition and addressing global climate change. With this additional approval, Wigton Energy reinforces its leadership in diversifying the country's energy mix and expanding beyond its established portfolio.

Gary Barrow, CEO of Wigton Energy, stated “The team at Wigton Energy is extremely pleased with the two recent approvals. Both projects are a testament to the impact of the strategic shift Wigton Energy has undertaken to diversify into multiple forms of renewable energy. These solar installations will not only demonstrate our leadership, but also our dedication to securing a sustainable energy future for our children and future generations.”

Barrow further said, “We remain committed to driving the necessary shift towards incorporating more renewable energy sources in Jamaica's energy mix and are excited to take on more renewable energy projects that align with this vision.”

As Jamaica strives to increase the share of renewables in its energy portfolio, Wigton Energy stands at the forefront of this critical transformation. The company looks forward to continuing its collaboration with stakeholders to ensure the successful delivery of these landmark projects and to setting new benchmarks in the region's renewable energy landscape.