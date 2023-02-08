Wigton enters agreement to purchase Ferry land for US$1.55 million Loop Jamaica

Wigton Windfarm Limited has agreed to purchase land in the growing business district of Ferry Pen, St Andrew for US$1.55 million (J$240 million).

The renewable energy company has, however, said it is unable to disclose plans for use.

“And all further plans, in relation to the property, will be made in accordance with the required confidentiality and disclosure requirements and in a timely manner,” Wigton Windfarm’s managing director Earlington Barrett said.

Barret said the company, in the meantime, “continues to work assiduously on diversifying its business”.

Wigton, the largest wind energy facility in the English-speaking Caribbean, had previously indicated that it would offer and undertake solutions in wind, solar and other areas of renewables, including clean technology solutions in addition to investment opportunities to ensure continued growth in shareholders’ value.

Recent initiatives so far include the acquisition of a 21per cent shareholding in Flash Holdings Limited (FHL), a Canadian-run company in the electric vehicle market.

Wigton had also recently entered into two joint-venture agreements with IEC SPEI Ltd to design, supply, install, test and commission a two-megawatt photovoltaic system at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

The joint venture regarding the airport is complete, and the other arrangement on the design, installation, operation and maintenance of green energy solutions continue, said Barrett.

Discussions are also ongoing with stakeholders on the potential repowering of Wigton Phase I at Rose Hill, Manchester, following Cabinet’s approval of a new 20-year generation license for Wigton Phase I.

Barrett said the capacity of Wigton Phase I will remain at is currently at 20.7MW, Barrett also said.

Wigton’s most recent financial results for the six months ended September 2022 totalled $390.4 million, a 61 per cent increase in net profit over the comparative period in 2021.

This increase stemmed from the 8.6 per cent increase in production over the comparative period, increasing sales revenue of $143.041 million or 11.8 per cent, a marginal increase in other income and an overall decrease in expenses of $2.708 million.

Wigton’s said its continued profitable operations have accordingly strengthened the company’s balance sheet and enhanced its financial flexibility to grow the business from initiatives being pursued, the company said in notes accompanying the results.

Total assets of the company decreased by $85.663 million, and non-current assets decreased by $425.360 million or 6.2 per cent due to the depreciation of the Wigton Windfarm’s fixed assets.

Notwithstanding, current assets grew by $339.697 million due to the growth in cash and cash equivalents by $146.795 million to $4.127 billion.