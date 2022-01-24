WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange allowed to seek appeal against extradition to the US

The content originally appeared on: CNN

London (CNN)Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has won permission to try and appeal against a decision to allow him to be extradited to the United States, where he faces charges under the Espionage Act for his role in publishing thousands of classified military and diplomatic cables.

The decision to extradite Assange has rested on his mental health. In January 2021 , a magistrates’ court ruling found that Assange could not be extradited as it would be “oppressive,” by reason of his mental health.

But the High Court overturned that decision in December, saying Assange could be extradited to the US on the basis of assurances given by the US government about his treatment there. These included pledges that Assange would not be made the subject of “special administrative measures,” nor would he be held at a maximum security prison before or after trial.

On Monday, Lord Chief Justice Ian Burnett and Lord Justice Timothy Holroyde denied Assange permission to directly appeal December’s ruling, leaving it to the UK’s Supreme Court to decide whether or not to take up Assange’s appeal.

The only argument they accepted from Assange’s team was that the Supreme Court had never considered whether higher courts could take up assurances made by a state requesting extradition, when the assurances were not put before lower courts earlier in the legal proceedings.

